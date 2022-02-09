this high-end, 4G Samsung watch drops almost $100 for a limited time

The Galaxy Watch4 LTE pulls its price up to 265 euros.

One of Samsung’s most complete smartwatches lowers its price up to 265 euros from the official 349 euros. On the Samsung website we now have it at a discount of 309.90 euros, so it is a great offer for those looking for a quality smartwatch, sporty and with 4G connectivity to finally become independent from the mobile. Both the black and green models have this price, although you can also buy the Galaxy Watch4 in white for 269 euros.

We talk about a high end watchwith a price much lower than the Apple Watch Series 7 of Last generation. This Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (LTE version) has all the features you can ask for in a smart watch today.

Buy a Galaxy Watch4 LTE for 265 euros (RRP €349.90 )

This Galaxy Watch4 LTE is one of the recommended as best smartwatches you can buy this year. This model on sale has a dial with a 44mm size, 11mm thick and a weight of 190 grams. It is a beautiful watch on the outside and inside without a doubt. Have a elegant design that matches any moment, be it sports or a romantic dinner or with friends.

It has a AMOLED screen of 1.36 inches (coming from Samsung it could not be otherwise) with a resolution of 450 x 450 px, so the definition is more than assured. The operating system arrives Android WearOS with Samsung’s own customization layer, One UI Watch, which allows you to have and use such common apps as Spotify or Google Maps, among others.

Inside we find a Samsung Exynos W920 processor, along with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage internal to be able to have our music and install all the apps that we want to use. It has an NFC chip, so we can pay with the watch thanks to Google Pay. We will can install an eSIM to make calls and use the data of our operator rate to listen to music online or receive mail, messagesWhatsApps, Telegram, etc.

This smartwatch is very complete, it has sensors of all kinds: heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep monitor and 40 sports modes to be able to use all these sensors. Its battery will give us an autonomy of up to 40 hourssomething more than an Apple Watch, and that taking into account that it integrates a gps chip active at all times. If you like to customize it, you have thousands of straps compatible with this Galaxy Watch4 to be able to wear a different style every day.

