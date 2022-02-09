This hotel made up of prefabricated cabins will open its doors in the spring in New York — idealista/news

Prefabricated cabins continue to consolidate their presence in the tourist field. There are many characteristics that make them ideal tools to advance a more equitable sector, thanks to their affordability, mobility and localized construction. But not only this, but this type of accommodation, in principle, is more sustainable from the point of view of the environment. The New York startup Moliving is working along these lines, and after some time working on its prototypes, it will finally see a new hotel, Hurley House, which will have its cabins and will open this spring in the north of the state of New York.

“Moliving is a nomadic hospitality solution that can appear anytime and anywhere. By being at the forefront of sustainability and technology, Moliving has created the best real estate use case”, they explain on their website. These pods were designed by an in-house team led by architect Steven Chen and Moliving COO Hanna Bem.

The capsules are built in controlled facilities and then transported to the hotel property. Is it so intended to exist alongside permanent structures housing guest services. The flexibility they offer is such that if the need for hotel rooms changes, the pods can be moved to a new location “without a trace,” according to the company.

The hotel will be installed in a 22-hectare farm in the city of Hurley, in the Hudson Valley and will comprise 60 modules. The ownership of the project is joint, since while Moliving is the owner of the units and will act as hotel operator, Arizona Investissements is the company that owns the land.

The booths are being built by SG Blocks, a Brooklyn-based modular manufacturer. Each rectangular unit is 14 meters long and totals 37 m2. There are also two decks at the front and rear of the unit, each 11 m2. The units can be alone or grouped. They feature slightly sloping roofs and facades that can be clad in different materials, depending on the location. The capsules are wrapped in recycled wood.

Inside, there is different areas to live, sleep and work. The cabin’s built-in ‘king size’ bed can be converted into a pair of single beds. Each of the pods has a full bathroom, but no kitchen. The team put an emphasis on ushering in daylight.

All units come equipped with smart TV, wireless speaker, USB ports, safe, private bar and electronically controlled curtains. High-tech elements include a UV disinfection station and a tablet monitoring system. Solar panels on the roofs generate power, which is then stored in a lithium battery. Each unit has its own water recycling system, the team said.

“With sustainability at its core, Moliving seamlessly integrates sophisticated technology with nature with virtually no disturbance to the environment. Using the ‘off-grid’ configuration, Moliving Units can be completely self-sufficient”, they explain.