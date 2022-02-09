This is how Mauricio Ochmann reacted to Aislinn Derbez’s new courtship

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman They ended their relationship as a couple in March 2020 and many rumors revolved around that separation. At first it was speculated that their “good relationship” was due only to the existence of their daughter in common.

The signs of this good treatment began to be reflected on November 17, 2021, where Aislinn Derbez surprised on social networks by launching a birthday greeting for her ex-husband Mauricio Ochmann.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The photo of Jacqueline Andere at 83 that everyone praises: “it’s too regal”

At 83 years old, Jacqueline Andere teaches beauty class; it also radiates an energy that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved