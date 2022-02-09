This is how Mauricio Ochmann reacted to Aislinn Derbez’s new courtship

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman They ended their relationship as a couple in March 2020 and many rumors revolved around that separation. At first it was speculated that their “good relationship” was due only to the existence of their daughter in common.

The signs of this good treatment began to be reflected on November 17, 2021, where Aislinn Derbez surprised on social networks by launching a birthday greeting for her ex-husband Mauricio Ochmann.

Then on December 1 of last year the daughter of Eugenio Derbez revealed that he had a new partner, jonathan kubben. In an interview for the magazine Who – when the relationship was uncovered – Aislinn said that they had been dating for nine months “we are going to be nine months old because it was like immediately. It has been a very interesting story, full of growth.”

In an interview Maricio Ochmann mentioned Aislinn Derbez’s new partner showing everyone that the rumors that they are having a very bad extramarital relationship are all unfounded and false “the truth is that also what a father that we are all happy. That’s father. For Aiss always my best wishes”.

In addition, Ochmann spoke a little about his relationship with Paulina Burrola and he was very happy with the stage he is currently going through “I am enjoying it a lot right now, we are living in the present, thank you very much. Right now we are very happy, we are living the day, we are enjoying ourselves a lot. Very happy, very happy, we have a very nice communication ”he remarked.