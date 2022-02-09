This is how you can celebrate Chinese New Year 2022 in New York

New York will feature events that enhance the presence of Asian communities in the city. Photo: Courtesy Walter Wlodarczyk/NYC & Company

The lunar new year marks the beginning of spring and the new year for the Chinese, Koreans, Vietnamese, Tibetans, Mongolians, and other Asian cultures that follow the lunar calendar.

Each country has a different name for the holiday (Spring Festival, Tet, Seollal, and Chinese New Year, among others), which honors deities and ancestors, and proper celebration of the event is believed to herald a prosperous year. One of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals represents each lunar year. The year 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, signifying strength and bravery.

New York City’s large Asian population allows multiple ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year. There will be programming at cultural institutions throughout the city, lion dances and fireworks.

These are some recommendations of NYC&Company in different neighborhoods of the districts of the “Capital of the World”.

Battery Park City, Manhattan:

From February 3 to 5: enjoy a series of family-friendly events at Brookfield Place. There will be three days of ice sculptures, courtesy of Long Island City-based Okamoto Studio. On the last of those days, in conjunction with the Chinese Cultural Center in New York, kids will be able to make lanterns out of DIY kits.

Multiple dates and locations: Welcome to Chinatown has created a themed shopping guide for the Chinatown area that can be found on their website. Includes souvenir shops, plant shops, and places to get traditional foods like Chinese dumplings

Tuesday, February 1 and Sunday, February 20: BetterChinatown.com hosts two of the city’s biggest Lunar New Year events: the Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival in early February at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, and the Lunar New Year Parade and Festival three weeks later. Both light up the neighborhood with performances, processions, colorful decorations and more.

Saturday February 5

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum celebrates the Year of the Tiger with programming for all ages. Guests will learn about the traditional Lunar New Year festivities through performances, calligraphy workshops, puppet shows and more. It will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

(Also read: Travel guide: New York within everyone’s reach)

Tuesday, February 1 and Wednesday, February 16: Flushing City Hall’s popular and traditional Lunar New Year celebration returns in person with an art exhibit, a Chinese documentary film festival, and a concert bringing together musicians from Korea and Armenia.

Saturday February 5 from noon to 3 pm: The Queens Botanic Garden welcomes those seeking good fortune in the new year with an afternoon of activities including lion dances, scavenger hunts, community art projects, and zodiac animal storytelling.

The Shops at Hudson Yards displays lanterns throughout its space. On the first floor, Lion Dances are held on Saturdays through February 14, performances that are held in association with the Chinese Cultural Center of New York.

Lincoln Square, Manhattan

Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 pm at Alice Tully Hall: Korean-Canadian conductor Earl Lee conducts a special Lunar New Year program, an annual Lincoln Center tradition since 2012 by the New York Philharmonic, which includes Li Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival Overture,” Carmen Fantasie” by Bizet and “Nostalgia” by Ma Sicong.

Until Sunday February 6: Long Island City Partnership has organized fun events, promotions and presentations of local cultural organizations and institutions. In your first Lunar New Year Digital Guide you can learn about events in the area.

👀🌎📄 Are you already aware of the latest tourism news in Colombia and in the world? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.