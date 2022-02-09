This is Karol G’s luxurious new car

Every movement in Karol G’s life is replicated throughout the continent. From his musical successes that break all the rankings, through his altered love life, after the separation with Anuel AA and his alleged romance with the footballer James Rodriguezeven his luxurious acquisitions.

The Colombian women Carol G showed his fans his latest purchase. “I’m premiering a hat and I don’t believe in anyone,” he wrote along with a photo that he shared on his Instagram with more than 47 million followers. But the “small detail” is that La Bichota is leaning on his new and exclusive vehicle: an imposing Mercedes Benz G-Classs valued at more than 350,000 dollars.

