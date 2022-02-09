This is Karol G’s luxurious new car

Every movement in Karol G’s life is replicated throughout the continent. From his musical successes that break all the rankings, through his altered love life, after the separation with Anuel AA and his alleged romance with the footballer James Rodriguezeven his luxurious acquisitions.

The Colombian women Carol G showed his fans his latest purchase. “I’m premiering a hat and I don’t believe in anyone,” he wrote along with a photo that he shared on his Instagram with more than 47 million followers. But the “small detail” is that La Bichota is leaning on his new and exclusive vehicle: an imposing Mercedes Benz G-Classs valued at more than 350,000 dollars.

Source Instagram @karolg

The new “little toy” by Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Carol GIt has a 9-speed automatic gearbox, a 4.0 L V8 engine and its 422 horsepower allow it to reach a top speed of 201 kilometers per hour. It is not the first time that the interpreter of “200 drinks” shows her taste for ultra-luxury cars.

Last year Carol G He bought a white Ferrari 812 for around 400 dollars. This “makinón”, which she acquired after getting bored “of the jeepeta”, as she herself joked on the networks, has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 340 km/h.

Source Instagram @karolg

Karol G was born in Medellín, Colombia, in 1991. In 2012, she launched herself onto the international music scene with the song “301”. From that moment, her career did not stop growing and she managed to position herself as one of the Latin urban singers with the greatest presence on the continent. Her personal life was in all the portals, after the abrupt break with the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.