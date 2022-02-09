This is the diet recommended by Harvard to prevent or control arthritis

It is known that one balanced diet and a correct one feeding is the key to maintaining a good state of HealthThis is especially evident when it comes to to prevent or drive inflammatory diseaseshow those that affect the heartthe arteries or diseases Chronicles as the diabetesbut now how they explain in Harvard Health Publishing, it might also help with the arthritis.

diet for arthritis

In this sense, the subsistence allowance with foods rich in anti-inflammatorieswill not only help prevent arthritisthey will also avoid conditions such as diseases of the heart Y diabetesconditions that can be commonly developed by people who already suffer from joint-related conditions, this type of diet can help prevent problems as the gout and some other types of arthritis and even to handle them when they have already been present.

Related news

Effect of food on the body

eat them food correct ones can help avoid and even cut the inflammatory processes, protecting your body from the damage it can suffer during these; Although there is much that is still unknown about how food effect you have in levels inflammationthere is much evidence of the great benefit what it can mean to keep our balanced diet and full of food anti-inflammatoriesbeing essential for this type of diseases.

What is the best diet for arthritis?

When you talk about subsistence allowance that can help reduce inflammatory processtwo patterns are known that can produce benefits anti-inflammatoriesthese are the Mediterranean diet and the DASH dietAlso, the Healthy Eating Index can help you establish a diet that will help you reduce the effects of inflammation. It is important to know that the implementation of one of these diets is not strict, you can mix the elements of each to fit your lifestyle.

Related news

Our diet should focus on items like fruits and vegetables. Photo: Pixabay

Foods to include in our diet

However, there are elements that we know will improve our feeding how to keep it balanced Y healthyespecially when it comes to reducing inflammatory processes. When we talk about healthy diet patterns, we can say that eating should focus on fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, lean meats, fish Y vegetables; leaving out processed meats, red meats, alcohol and added sugars.