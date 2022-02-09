This is the diet recommended by Harvard to prevent or control arthritis

It is known that one balanced diet and a correct one feeding is the key to maintaining a good state of HealthThis is especially evident when it comes to to prevent or drive inflammatory diseaseshow those that affect the heartthe arteries or diseases Chronicles as the diabetesbut now how they explain in Harvard Health Publishing, it might also help with the arthritis.

In this sense, the subsistence allowance with foods rich in anti-inflammatorieswill not only help prevent arthritisthey will also avoid conditions such as diseases of the heart Y diabetesconditions that can be commonly developed by people who already suffer from joint-related conditions, this type of diet can help prevent problems as the gout and some other types of arthritis and even to handle them when they have already been present.

