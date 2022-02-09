This is the REASON why Alejandro Fernández decided NOT to sing with Vicente Fernández again

The race of Alexander Fernandez exists largely thanks to Vicente Fernandez, Foaly’s father instilled in him a love and dedication to music, but there is a powerful reason for which the heir to the Fernández dynasty decided no To return to sing next to Chente. This is another of the controversies that surround the mystery of the “Charro de Huentitán” family, despite all this controversy Alexander Fernandez He stayed by his father’s side until the last day and is the one who is called to exalt Chente’s legacy for future generations.

Alexander Fernandez will be one of the most anticipated artists for the International Horse Fair in Texcoco this 2022, where he has two dates for sing in the palenque of the fair next April. This will be the first presentation of Alexander Fernandez in the center of the country after several years of absence, it should be noted that the Horse Fair is the regional fair with the highest attendance of public from CDMX and the metropolitan area.

As we know the race of Alexander Fernandez is a success, but there is a powerful reason that it got Vicente Fernandez for no To return to sing next to the foal. The controversial reason is exclusively Chente’s issue, who could not believe the direction that Alejandro’s career had taken.

During his last presentation at the palenque of the León Fair 2022, Alexander Fernandez dedicated a message to the memory of the great Vicente Fernandezwho lost his life last December, bringing a period of misfortune for the Fernández Family.

During these two years we have gone through very difficult times, many people have left us, many loved ones, so tonight I invite you to make music our medicine, to unite us and fill us with joy. Thank you very much, Leon.

For this REASON Alejandro Fernández decided NOT to sing with Vicente Fernández again

Seeing the colt become a star of the palenques in Mexico, unleashes doubt about poker, there are no more issues next to Chente. Well then, during one of the many interviews she gave Vicente Fernandez in life, shared the peculiar reason that the Foal had for no To return to sing next to his father.

In the words of his own Vicente Fernandez He was very happy for the successful career of El Potrillo, however, he disagreed with Alejandro Fernández interpreting pop songs, since Chente always preferred the regional Mexican genre and the mariachi. Contrary to the likes of Alexander Fernandez who ventures into various musical genres and pop is one of his strengths.

But to the surprise of many this no was the reason by which Alexander Fernandez He stopped singing next to Chente. according to the same Vicente Fernandezthe colt stopped singing with him because it eclipsed his image on stage, something that we understand perfectly well, how Chente no there will be 2.