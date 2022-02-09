this Samsung costs less than 150 euros, but only for a limited time

One of the most popular Samsung Galaxy collapses on Amazon in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of the best-selling Samsung of recent times. The Galaxy M12 it falls in price and is within your reach for 148 euros in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung’s Galaxy M family has smartphones that stand out for their good value for money and this M12 is a great example. arrive with a nice design, a smooth screen that moves at 90 Hz and one of the processors made by Samsung. For less than 150 euros there are few smartphones capable of offering something like that.

Get one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy

The Samsung mobile arrives with a simple but attractive design, with a nice back that you can find in various colors. your screen, with IPS technology and HD+ resolution, it reaches 6.4 inches and enjoys 90 Hz.

The one in charge of giving it life is the Exynos 850, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung itself. You will have no problem moving the applications you use in your day to day, its performance is more than decent. You can find it next to versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. You will also have the possibility to choose between 64GB and 128GB of storage.

Exynos 850

6.4″ IPS HD+ 90Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

Headphone jack, FM radio

There are four cameras that this Samsung Galaxy incorporates in its rear, a module led by a 48 megapixel main sensor which has been manufactured by the Korean company itself. It also has a frontal camera 8 megapixels, a wide angle 5 megapixels, a macro sensing and a camera for him portrait mode.

The Samsung device also has a 5,000mAh batterycompatible with fast charge up to 15W. In the lower frame a USB-C portalso a 3.5mm jack for you to connect your traditional headphones. even has FM Radioa feature that has disappeared from many other smartphones.

you can take home a whole Samsung Galaxy for less than 150 euros. If you are looking for a cheap mobile and want to look beyond names like Xiaomi or realme, this Galaxy M12 is a good option. Don’t think about it too much, the offer is only available for a limited time.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!