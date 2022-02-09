Jennifer Lopez in tears remembers an anecdote with a fan | AP

Something that probably not many people knew was that Jennifer Lopez remembers many anecdotes with their fansone of them was quite special, which he recalled in an interview recently to promote his new movie “Marry Me”.

Unable to bear the tears, the famous singer had to share that memory in tearssurely to remember that event that marked her Jennifer Lopez forever.

Currently the interpreter of “On The Floor” is on tour promoting this new film, of the romantic comedy genre; she was her on the Jimmy Fallon show in which she attended in a beautiful red dress.

It was during the broadcast of this NBC program, where he mentioned the immense impact that his fans have had both in his private life and in his life as a professional, so the special anecdote that he lived with one of them, he definitely had to share it .

Through tears, Jennifer Lopez remembers an anecdote with a fan | AFP



An admirer stole JLo’s heart, because at a concert 10 years ago, in 2012, she saw a woman with a message on a banner, which said that she had waited for 14 years to be able to tell her that thanks to her She became the woman she was today.

These words resounded in Jennifer and caused some tears, they were obviously happy to know that she has a strong impact and influence on other people, it is something that not all celebrities can boast of.

Surely for years she had not realized what she projected to others and also of her influence, until the moment when situations like the one mentioned with her fan occurred, which makes her even more humble and dedicated to her audience.

You may remember the trailer for “Marry Me,” when Owen Wilson carries a banner that sees the character of Jennifer Lopez “Kat Valdez” that says “Marry Me” in English as the same title of the movie.

In the film, the singer sees him and reacts to him, it’s like giving honor to that admirer who left her speechless for a few seconds.

Being an artist of international stature like other personalities, they manage to influence millions of people, of whom on many occasions they do not realize the good they do to others just with their music, it is something that they should feel proud.