tips to take care of the cell phone battery – News Technology – Technology

The ‘Digital 2021 Global Overview Report’, published by ‘We are social’ and ‘Hootsuite’, revealed that in Colombia the use of phones smart phones or smartphones increased by 4.5% due to the impact of the pandemic on work and communication.

Nowadays it is more than normal to have a mobile device almost 24 hours a day, even at night, many consider it essential to connect it to the mains so that in the morning the phone is fully charged, but what have you thought about? how good is this? can overcharging damage your phone faster?

The new batteries have better components in their conformation. .

When a battery is charged to 100%, a charge cycle is completed, cell phones have 300 to 500 charge cycles, when these end the quality of the battery begins to decrease as well as the maximum energy capacity it supports, more or less two years after its purchase.

But nevertheless, leaving the cell phone charging all night does not affect the quality of the battery anymore. Modern devices are smart and have a protection chip system that does not allow power to continue entering the system once the device is 100% charged, so the charger turns off.

In the past, the batteries of these devices were made with nickel, so if they were constantly recharged for long periods of time, they lost their capabilities and functionality. Nowadays, most batteries are made with lithium ions and polymers, which guarantees better functionality.

It is not necessary to charge the cell phone to 100 percent.

Tips to take care of your battery

one. Keep the load between 20% and 80% to avoid overexertion.

two. Don’t leave your cell phone charging under your pillow or in your clothes.

3. Do not use the cell phone while charging it, as it may overheat.

4. Do not charge it with a non-original or fast charging charger.

5. Avoid extreme temperatures that overheat the device.

