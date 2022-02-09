Ubisoft’s Rabbids arrive at The Sandbox, a platform that uses blockchain technology and NFT

The company reiterates its plans after considering that the complaints of the players are due to the fact that they do not understand the concept.

Ubisoft continues its crusade into the world of NFT and uses of technology blockchain. After announcing his proposal for Ubisoft Quartz and withdrawing his presentation from YouTube before the wave of criticism and dislikes, the French company is determined to continue on its way. We already know that you do not intend to abandon your initial idea, but Ubisoft wanted to reiterate your intentions with a new collaboration.

Rabbids act as voxel characters and can be used in user experiencesUsing your eccentrics Rabbidsthe company has confirmed a union with The Sandboxwhich defines itself on its website as “a platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain” using the technology of the metaverse. Continuing with the information they officially provide, The Sandbox has an NFT trading market, so it fits in with Ubisoft’s current vision.

Continuing the collaboration, The Sandbox announces that the Rabbids will act as voxel characters and can be integrated into user experiences using the metaverse: “The Sandbox is an obvious additional playground to the long list of Rabbids’ invasions of other worlds, and a great opportunity for Ubisoft to test out the metaverse experience.” on their brands,” says Guillaume Mammi, Senior Manager of New Business and Alliances at Ubisoft.

There is no doubt that the French company continues to cling to its proposal, as it considers that this is the step that will mark the industry and affirms that the community’s complaints are due to the fact that the players still do not understand it. The negative opinion towards the Ubisoft Quartz also occurs within the company’s offices, and that is why Ubisoft would have given away NFTs to its employees to celebrate the 20 years of Ghost Recon.

More about: Rabbids, NFT, The Sandbox, Blockchain and Ubisoft.