USA: They seize 3,600 million dollars in cryptocurrencies; 2 arrested

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the largest financial seizure in its history: more than $3.6 billion and reported that it arrested a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that were stolen during the Bitfinex hack, a virtual exchange house, in 2016.

Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, a 34-year-old Russian-American man, and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested Tuesday morning in Manhattan on charges of using various sophisticated techniques to launder stolen cryptocurrencies and conceal transactions. . They face federal charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and defrauding the United States.

“The message to criminals is clear: Cryptocurrencies are not a tax haven. We can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a video statement released by the Justice Department.

During his initial court appearance, a magistrate judge ruled that Lichtenstein could be placed under house arrest on $5 million bail that was also signed by his parents. Bail was set for Morgan at $4 million. Both will remain in custody until bail terms are met.

Prosecutors had argued that the defendants should be denied bail, noting that both could escape as they may still have access to large sums of money. In addition, during a search of his residence, investigators found a folder labeled “passport ideas” that contained information on how to obtain fake IDs, as well as several cell phones, prosecutors said.

FILE – An American flag flies in front of the Justice Department in Washington, March 22, 2019. Andrew Harnik Photo: AP

Defense attorney Anirudh Bansal responded by telling the judge that his clients have no intention of running away. He assured that they knew they were being investigated since the end of last year and did not run away. He also said the charges are “flimsy” and disproportionate.

“I don’t think they’ll find out that billions of dollars were laundered,” Bansal said.

The pair were not charged in the Bitfinex hack, during which a hacker initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized bitcoin transactions that sent the stolen funds to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein. About $71 million worth of bitcoins, currently valued at more than $4.5 billion, were stolen that day.

Authorities say they ultimately traced the stolen money to more than a dozen accounts controlled by Lichtenstein, Morgan and their businesses. Documents presented in court accuse them of using classic money laundering techniques to hide their activities and the movement of money, such as creating accounts with fictitious names and using computer programs to automate transactions.

To hide their transactions and make them harder to trace, the defendants also used AlphaBay, a darknet marketplace that the Justice Department dismantled in 2017, according to prosecutors.

By using ATMs for bitcoins, millions of dollars were collected from transactions, money that was used to purchase gold and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as more mundane things like gift cards at Walmart. for personal expenses, prosecutors said.