Venezuelan security forces killed alia “El Koki”

(CNN Spanish) — Venezuelan security forces killed Carlos Luis Revette, alias “El Koki,” the alleged leader of a gang that operated in Cota 905, a popular sector in western Caracas, the government reported.

The Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, said this Tuesday on his Twitter account that the “Indio Guaicaipuro II 2022” operation was activated in the state of Aragua with new arrests and after clashes with the police forces, Revette was killed. .

The official added that they continue to search for his accomplices, although he did not provide more details of how the death occurred.

“El Koki” had been on the run since July 2021 when the government of questioned President Nicolás Maduro carried out an operation in at least five parishes in Caracas.

Who was El Koki?

Carlos Luis Revete, alias “El Koki” (also mentioned as “El Coqui” or “El Coki”) was identified by the government of Nicolás Maduro as the leader of a criminal structure that controls Cota 905 and that influences neighborhoods and urbanizations close to Cota 905 such as La Vega, El Paraíso, El Cementerio or Quinta Crespo.

“The information I have is that Revete has been the leader of the gang since at least 2015. Already in that year the official reports cited him as the leader of the gang, and the first Operation Liberation of the People, highly questioned by the high Commissioner Bachelet, had its stage at Cota 905 and intended to neutralize Revete,” Javier Mayorca, citizen security consultant and member of the Venezuelan Organized Crime Observatory, told CNN during an interview in 2021.

Ronna Rísquez, investigative journalist of organized crime and editorial coordinator of the Victims Monitor, tells CNN, however, that the Koki gang is not the largest in Cota 905 – in this case it would be the “Tren de Aragua”– , and that Revete is not the head of the mega-gang to which he belongs. Carlos Alfredo Calderón Martínez, alias “El Vampi”, would be the true leader, according to her investigations.

But “El Koki” was the most mediatic character of this criminal organization, according to Rísquez, and the authorities have even offered rewards of between US$20,000 and US$500,000 for information leading to the capture of members of the “gang of the Koki”.

According to InSight Crime, Revete was born in 1978 in the popular neighborhoods of the Venezuelan capital, but little is known about him until 2013, when he was accused of murdering Greiber Danilo Alonso Lucas at Cota 905.

Revete, a fugitive from justice, never spoke publicly about this accusation and CNN was unable to determine if he had legal representation. Rísquez adds that he was never in prison or in custody.