[VIDEO] Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’s ex threatens her like this

Youtube

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas called the police on Tuesday, February 1 after her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty barricaded himself inside her home and threatened the former star of Real Housewives of Orange County. TMZ shared video footage of the incident this week, showing the terrifying moment Geraghty told Vargas that he would kill her first, then “everyone else.” According to TMZ, Vargas was safely rescued by officers and was unharmed.

Here are a couple of clips of what happened:

In the video, viewers can see Geraghty telling Vargas, 46, “I will kill you and then everyone else. They can shoot me if they want. I don’t give a fuck anymore, I have nothing to lose.” Multiple videos of the incident are available in this TMZ article.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s office, Geraghty was arrested by the Newport Beach Police Department “after pointing a gun at the woman and threatening to kill her for refusing to give him more money.” The press release states that Geraghty is accused of extorting money in exchange for “not selling nude photos of her to the media”, beginning on Christmas Eve 2021. He adds:

After the woman told Geraghty that she would not give him any more money, Geraghty was accused of punching the woman in the face. When she tried to interrupt him again, he pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.

Geraghty, a convicted felon, has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges in connection with the incident.

Geraghty, 33, was indicted on multiple charges, the Orange County District Attorney announced:

One felony count of extortion by force or threat, one felony count of assault with a firearm, one felony count of criminal threats, one felony count of bodily injury to a spouse, one felony count of felony count of possessing a firearm by gross negligence, one felony count of possessing a firearm by a felon, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of an illegal substance.

If convicted on all counts, Geraghty could face a maximum sentence of 75 years and four months to life in prison.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated, “Fortunately, the Newport Beach Police Department prevented this woman from serious harm and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will do everything possible to prevent this woman from coming to harm. violent criminal could harm another person”.

Vargas called the police and the officers responded after hearing a fight on the phone.

The press release from the Orange County District Attorney stated that “on January 31, 2022 Geraghty is accused of firing a gun into the ceiling during an argument while the victim was hiding in a closet.” He said that the next day, February 1, he “came to her house with a gun, and pointed it in her face, threatening to kill her.”

According to the news release, Newport Beach police officers responded to the home in question because they “heard a struggle over the phone while trying to contact the victim.” A news release from the Newport Beach Police Department added more information about the arrest, explaining that when they arrived at the residence they found “an emergency situation requiring the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence.”

He added:

Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the victim’s life. Officers took immediate action and apprehended the suspect.

The former star’s manager real housewives told Page Six that Vargas was “shocked” by the “traumatic experience.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM