Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, February 9

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will now relate to people who give you peace and tranquility, who give you and do not take away from you. You will believe in yourself and this will help you overcome the setbacks or problems that life brings you. You will exercise greater discipline and firmness in everything you propose and you will achieve it. Lucky numbers: 11, 50, 2.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You open your eyes to the truth that was previously hidden from you. True love will be by your side. The fictitious and the false will be thrown away. You will bravely face those who want to take advantage of you or who try to manipulate you. You will be yourself and you will not let anyone humiliate you. Lucky numbers: 9, 1, 33.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Thinking big is one of your qualities, so every trip, especially abroad, will bring you good luck. Traveling for business or settling in another country will increase your savings. Export and import business will be fruitful. Lucky numbers: 12, 6, 39.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

It is imperative that you take care of your health with a healthier diet. Stay away from the harmful and toxic. Keep in mind that the consumption of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes is our greatest poison. Contact with nature and everything that comes from it naturally is and will be the best for your body. Lucky numbers: 32, 16, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will laugh at the tears shed in the past. One of your biggest dreams comes true. Now you have the perseverance and the luck to achieve it. You will not lack money because you will have the formula to obtain it easily. You will not give away your work and make yourself pay dearly, you are worth it. Lucky numbers: 45, 28, 13.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Changes arise in your sentimental life that will be for your good and you will see it very soon. Your friends will be your best advisors and you will receive all the support and help you need from them, and you will realize how much they love and respect you. Public relations is exalted. Lucky numbers: 7, 16, 4.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Investments, purchase and sale, and all finances in general are benefited. Your social life increases and you will be a magnet for everyone. Your presence will be claimed in different social circles. This will give you the opportunity to meet people who will help you in your profession or business. Lucky numbers: 18, 4, 39.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Think carefully with whom you are going to unite and everything you do that is under legal advice so that there are no misunderstandings or economic losses. Even if you lose by giving, you will win by serving and helping every unfortunate or needy person. Plan everything you want to achieve very well. Lucky numbers: 44, 17, 26.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your love life will be adrift. You will try to live many romances, which will not suit you. Go in search of a single partner that satisfies your desires and meets all your requirements so that you do not get flustered. If you are attached to someone, keep in mind that love triangles do not suit you. Lucky numbers: 48, 31, 25.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will be active and restless. Collect your ideas and put some of your plans into practice. What is related to the media is brilliantly aspected. Go back to school and specialize in what you like to do most so you can earn more money and gain more prestige. Lucky numbers: 21, 7, 15.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your work life will be very productive even when you have to face certain problems or setbacks since there will be nothing that you cannot overcome. Respect and rectitude will be your greatest values. Your generosity is exalted towards your family and the elderly. Lucky numbers: 10, 5, 20.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Every study of metaphysics will now be of great help to you. In love you will love without borders, without taboos and without limitations. You will find the balance between the material and the spiritual. The search for the truth, the encounter with oneself will now be what will call your attention. Lucky numbers: 24, 18, 20.