“We never seek to take advantage”; Toluca on goal when the goalkeeper was injured

For Carlos Adrián Morales and coach Gabriel Velasco, their players did not want to take advantage of Stefani Jiménez’s injury when Toluca’s goal fell against Atlético San Luis

Women’s Toluca apologized for the note Stephanie Baz did against Atlético San Luis, when the goalkeeper Stefani Jimenez He went to the ground due to an injury and the player from the Mexican team took advantage of the occasion to send the ball into the net.

Stefani Jiménez went to the ground and Toluca continued with the match until scoring the goal. imago7

“We never seek to take advantage or disrespect fair play, we are a worthy team that has taught us a lot about respect for the rival, it never crossed our minds, it happened to take advantage”, declared Carlos Adrián Morales in a video published by Toluca Femenil on their social networks.

On the other hand, coach Gabriel Velasco, who accompanied Morales in the video, indicated that his players decided in a matter of seconds to continue with the game, just as the whistlers did, who did not stop the actions.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“An act was never done with intent, what our players do they do because they are asked to play, it was a soccer move and they are instructed to continue”, He pointed out about the controversial play.

Baz’s score, at minute 33, meant the 0-1 over San Luis, in the end, the game was 2-2, in a match corresponding to day 6 of the Mexican women’s league.

Both Carlos Adrián Morales and Gabriel Velasco lamented the injury to the goalkeeper, Jiménez, and hope that the injury that led her to miss the match is not serious.

In the next few hours, the seriousness of the injury to the Atlético de San Luis goalkeeper will be known when she undergoes an MRI to rule out a meniscus injury.