What happens if my cell phone is charged for many hours at night?

The rapid progress in industry of the cell phones has meant that today there are computers with a large storage capacity, speed in its operational functions, sharpness of the cameras and duration of the battery. On this last point, technological innovation has produced mobile phones whose battery life is several days, even up to a week, depending on use.

However the misuse that is given to teams considerably affects their functioning; For example, even though our cell phone is waterproof, if we constantly hit it or drop it by mistake, this will weaken the seal and in case of exposure to water, it will no longer resist the same.

The durability of the battery is also minimized with the bad practices that users may have, among them, the most notorious is leaving the phone connected to the electrical current throughout the night. Is this really bad? Next, we clarify it for you.

Dangers of charging the cell phone for many hours

Current devices will hardly overheat from receiving more load than they can withstand, as was previously thought; but, plugging them into the light for many hours does present some dangers.

If your cell phone case or protector is made of highly flammable materials, they could get hot; it is advisable to remove these accessories, if it is planned to connect it all night.

The durability and efficiency of the equipment will not be the same, the battery, as well as all other components, has a useful life time that can be reduced by leaving it connected after it reaches 100 percent charge.

Tips for your battery to have a long life

Other ways to take care of your mobile’s battery is to always use an original charger, since generic or low-quality ones can cause shorts that affect not only the battery, but also its general operation. In addition, care must be taken to verify that it is properly connected, not to force the entry or leave it poorly accommodated, and when it reaches 100 percent charge, unplug it.

Finally, take care that your phone stays in cool places without humidity, since the sun and excess heat deteriorate it quickly.

The breakdown of a cell phone can be extremely expensive, so it depends on you that your equipment is in the best conditions. If even with these tips, you find it difficult not to keep it connected throughout the night, you can choose to use wireless or smart chargers, which automatically disconnect when fully charged, thus avoiding waking up in the middle of the night to disconnect the conventional charger.

