What is known about the possible ‘competitor’ of Ethereum, which obtained 450 million dollars in investments

Polygon, an Ethereum blockchain platform, reported this Monday that has raised nearly 450 million dollars through a private sale of its MATIC token in a funding round led by Indian venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, known for its investments in giants like Apple, Google and PayPal.

In total, the first large round of financing since the project was founded in 2017, has attracted the contributions from some 40 companies and major investorsamong them: SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Galaxy Digital, Galaxy Interactive, Tiger Global and Republic Capital.

As revealed by Polygon, these funds will allow the team to accelerate “the mass adoption of Web3 applications” and “continue to invest in cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, which will be key to bringing the next billion users to Web3. “. “Web3 is based on open source ideals of the first Internet, allowing users to create the value, control the network and reap the rewards,” said project co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

An Ethereum ‘killer’?

For their part, some analysts pointed out that the fact that a giant like Sequoia Capital turned its attention to Polygon opens up new perspectives for the project.

“Polygon is one of the last successful attempts of blockchain interoperability and scaling, it is designed to address some of the perceived limitations of interoperability projects like Polkadot and Cosmos, as it is compatible with Ethereum,” said Maria Stankevich, director of development at cryptocurrency exchange EXMO, to the Russian economic portal RBC.

However, he pointed out that this does not mean at all that the project will become the next ‘whale’ in the market and recalled that the year 2021 was the heyday of the so-called ‘killer’ projects of Ethereum, such as Solana, Polkadot or Cardano. He added that judging by the fact that these ‘altcoins’ have not come close to the success of Ethereum, there is still a long way to go before they ‘kill him’.

A short-term effect or a long-term investment?

Meanwhile, Nikita Zuborev, principal analyst at BestChange.ru platform, stated that Sequoia Capital’s investment is unlikely to fundamentally change the market situation, as it has the short-term effect of increasing demand from private investors and the prestige of the project. In the long term, only the technological achievements of the development team can influence the value of MATIC, he stressed.

In turn, Mijaíl Karjalev, a financial analyst at the cryptocurrency exchange Currency.com, pointed out that in the case of Polygon it is a long-term investment with the expectation that the project will become one of the leaders in the sector in the future. “Consequently, we can expect Polygon to compete for market supremacy in the future,” he added, concluding that in theory, Polygon has everything it takes to become an alternative to Ethereum: high scalability, speed, and cheap transactions.

