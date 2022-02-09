What is the cryptocurrency that Tesla and Elon Musk have been secretly accumulating

The electric car manufacturer Tesla made a public presentation on Monday in which it revealed that the value of its bitcoin holdings skyrocketed to nearly $2 billion in late December, confirming that the company led by billionaire Elon Musk did not sell cryptocurrencies in the second. half of last year and consolidates its position as the American corporation with the second largest stash of bitcoin.

In its annual report released Monday, Tesla revealed that the market value of his bitcoin holdings skyrocketed to $1.99 billion on December 31 after its $1.5bn investment in the first quarterwhich represents approximately 10% of its liquid assets (including cash and marketable securities).

Despite disclosing a $101 million accounting loss fueled by bitcoin volatility last year, the firm reported $272 million in profit from the sale of digital assets last year and said it “believes in the long-term potential term of digital assets, both as an investment and as a liquid alternative to cash.

Holding around 43,200 bitcoins, Tesla is among the top corporate holders of the most popular cryptocurrency, according to Bitcoin Treasuries, being the second largest US company and ranking behind MicroStrategy, the data analytics firm run by the staunch bitcoin bullish Michael Saylorwhich holds 125,051 coins worth approximately $5.4 billion.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy.

As of January 1, cryptocurrency mining firm Marathon Digital owned 8,133 bitcoins valued at $375.8 million and billionaire Jack Dorsey’s Square, who started buying bitcoins shortly before Tesla in October 2020, owned 8,027 coins. valued at about $350 million.

The remaining top 10 holders include cryptocurrency exchange coinbase (holding 4,487 bitcoins worth nearly $200 million), the digital asset financial services firm of billionaire investor Michael Novogratz, digital-galaxy (with 4,000 coins worth $173 million) and a host of small mining companies, including Hut 8 Mining, Bitfarms, Riot, and Hive Blockchain, who collectively own nearly $800 million worth of bitcoin.

The list of companies with the most bitcoins:

MicroStrategy: 125,051 bitcoins Tesla: 43,200 bitcoins Marathon Digital Holdings: 8,133 bitcoins Square Inc.: 8,027 bitcoins Hut 8 Mining Corp: 5,242 bitcoins Bit Farms Limited: 4,600 bitcoins Coinbase: 4,487 bitcoins Riot Blockchain: 4,464 bitcoins Hive Blockchain: 4,032 bitcoins Galaxy Digital Holdings: 4,000 bitcoins

$10 billion

That’s roughly how much some 20 public companies with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion have invested in bitcoin, according to London-based crypto firm Nickel Digital Asset Management.

Growing institutional adoption and rising inflation fears have lifted cryptocurrencies to meteoric highs during the pandemic, but not without bouts of crippling volatility. Shortly after Tesla raised the price of bitcoin to new highs after announcing its $1.5 billion investment in February, prices fell nearly 20% as Musk said prices looked “a little high” on Twitter.

Although bitcoin hit a new high of $69,000 in November, the cryptocurrency experienced several snags over the past year.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla.

What will Tesla do with his bitcoins?

No one knows for sure whether Tesla will invest in bitcoin again or accept it as a form of payment. On Monday, the firm said it “may increase or decrease our digital asset holdings at any time” depending on market and environmental conditions, but did not elaborate on the future of its cryptocurrency.

“Investing in bitcoin puts a company’s cash at risk of unnecessary volatility and potential losses.Jerry Klein, managing director of the $19 billion Treasury consultancy, wrote in emailed comments last week to Forbes US.

Accounting rules require corporations to treat Bitcoin as an intangible asset, says Klein, meaning that companies must write down the value if the price falls, but cannot write down the value if the price appreciates. “This creates a no-win situation from an accounting standpoint,” he says.

*With information from Forbes US.