What is the future of outdoor dining in NYC?

A council subcommittee is studying the possibility of keeping outdoor dining rooms that were put on the streets and sidewalks open during the pandemic, this in order to keep the restaurant industry afloat and provide options to its clientele.

According to Councilman Shaun Abréu: “There are many questions but we are optimistic that we will be able to go ahead with the plan. Because it is a popular plan that has brought a lot of work in our communities.”

Authorities from the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Department of Consumer Affairs also participated in the subcommittee hearing, who analyzed the transit area, access to pedestrians and cyclists.

According to Abréu, the emergency plan put into effect during the pandemic saved around 100,000 jobs and helped more than 12,000 restaurants. If the law is passed they will have to countersign an application for a permanent license.

“We are not going to grant a license to restaurants that currently operate outside. If the law is approved, they will have to apply again,” explained Ydanis Rodríguez, commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

Restaurant service in the streets.

For his part, Eduardo Rivera, owner of a restaurant in Astoria, hopes that the expansion will be permanent “I say it’s a good idea because that way they enjoy the fresh air. Summer is coming and it would be perfect for the business because it gives us more space”.

And in the opinion of some diners: “Yes, I would like it because it is another option. Because for many reasons, many do not have the vaccine and that is how the restaurant is supported so that people come.

However, some residents have expressed concern about the increase in garbage on the streets and the use of prohibited parking lots and noise from diners: “Parking here in Astoria is more difficult, I don’t like it,” another neighbor complains.

The proposal is in the hands of the Department of Consumer Affairs, to go to the full City Council and is being expedited at the request of Mayor Adams.

“We know that the Mayor only has one month on the job and we want to give him and Commissioner Rodríguez, from the Department of Transportation, time to develop an effective plan,” Abréu clarifies.

The DOT is encouraged to approve the program which would generate high revenues for the city’s economy, thus supporting the more than 12,000 restaurants in existence.