What is the relevance of Nord Stream 2 in the Ukraine crisis?

Possible effects on oil prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine 2:53

London (CNN Business)– President Joe Biden said Monday that natural gas will not flow through Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany if Moscow orders an invasion of Ukraine.



What does an $11 billion undersea gas pipeline between Russia and Germany have to do with Ukraine? And why is it so important? The answer has to do with how Europe gets its energy.

From Russia to Germany

The 1,207-kilometre pipeline was completed in September but has yet to receive final certification from German regulators. When operational, it will boost gas supplies directly from Russia to Germany.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and several European Union countries have voiced opposition to the pipeline since it was announced in 2015, warning that the project would increase Moscow’s influence in Europe.

Nord Stream 2 could supply 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year. That’s more than 50% of Germany’s annual consumption and could bring in revenue of up to $15 billion for Gazprom, the Russian state-owned company that controls the pipeline, based on its average export price in 2021.

energy is politics

Energy is a major political issue in Central and Eastern Europe, where gas supplies from Russia play an essential role in electricity generation and domestic heating. Natural gas prices are already near record highs in Europe, and a conflict in Ukraine could spell further hardship for consumers.

As Russia’s main gas customer, Germany has tried to keep Nord Stream 2 out of world politics. But the issue has become unavoidable after Russia amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

There is a lot of history here.

Disputes over energy prices have plagued the relationship between Russia and Ukraine since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, with Russia cutting off gas supplies to its neighbor on several occasions.

In recent months, Russia has denied using energy to pressure Europe. But the International Energy Agency blames Moscow for contributing to Europe’s ongoing gas crisis by supplying less than it could.

Nord Stream 2 could contribute to changing the balance of power in Europe in terms of energy. For now, Russia needs Ukraine, because a lot of the gas it sells to Europe flows through the country to the rest of the continent.

What do the main actors say?

Nord Stream 2 was one of the main topics when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the White House on Monday.

“If Russia invades… there will be no Nord Stream 2 anymore,” Biden said during a joint news conference with Scholz. “We will put an end to it,” the US president added.

Scholz said that Germany was ready to act together with the United States. Asked specifically if Germany was prepared to disconnect the gas pipeline, the chancellor said that “we are absolutely united.”

“We will take the same steps, and they will be very, very hard on Russia,” Scholz told reporters.

Can the US take down Nord Stream 2?

US officials have made it clear that they will move to shut down Nord Stream 2 if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of Ukraine. They have been much less specific about how they would accomplish this.

“I promise you we can do it,” Biden said Monday when asked for more details.

Sanctions are a potential tool.

The United States hit the pipeline with legislative sanctions in 2017, 2019 and 2020, according to the Congressional Research Service. In January 2021, the Trump administration even imposed sanctions on a pipe-laying barge that Gazprom used to build Nord Stream 2.

Even so, the pipeline was completed, which has raised questions about whether additional sanctions would be effective in preventing its operation.

“US officials suggest the administration’s ability to prevent the pipeline from becoming operational is limited, even with additional sanctions,” analysts with the Congressional Research Service wrote in December.

Germany has much more control over the project. But he also has much more at stake.

The view from Berlin and Moscow

Russia accounts for more than half of Germany’s gas imports.

The relationship dates back decades. Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder pledged in 2000 to phase out Germany’s nuclear power plants, a policy continued by his successor, Angela Merkel.

Schröder also helped orchestrate the deal to build the first Nord Stream gas pipeline, which runs parallel to Nord Stream 2, and took a post as head of the shareholders’ committee shortly after leaving office. Last week he was proposed to become part of the administrative board of Gazprom.

The Russian gas giant is the sole shareholder in Nord Stream 2, but 50% of the total cost of the project is contributed by five European energy companies, including Germany’s Wintershall and Uniper. The other sponsors are Britain’s Shell, France’s Engie and Austria’s OMV.

Ulrich Speck, visiting professor at the German Marshall Fund, said Germany has invested in Russia over the past two decades in hopes of modernizing the country and sparking political change.

“Now all these economic relationships are becoming geopolitically problematic and [Alemania tiene que] review their attitude toward Russia,” Speck said during a panel discussion at the Hudson Institute on Monday.

However, according to Kadri Liik, a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, it would be legally difficult for Germany to abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. He also said that the importance of the pipeline is “totally exaggerated”.

“Putin may want Nord Stream 2, but he doesn’t want it that much. He definitely wants Ukraine more than that pipeline, so it’s not something that can be used to deter Putin,” Liik said during a panel discussion organized by the Carnegie Foundation.

big consequences

The United States and its allies are rushing to draw up contingency plans in case Russian gas supplies are compromised by the conflict in Ukraine.

The White House said last month that it was talking to countries and companies to increase production. They are also trying to identify alternative sources of natural gas that can be diverted to Europe.

“We are building a partnership for energy security with the US, which consists mainly of more supplies of liquefied natural gas,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday. “We are talking to other gas providers, for example Norway, to increase their supplies to Europe,” she added.

But Europe would have a hard time surviving without Russian gas, and finding alternative sources is a huge logistical challenge.

The construction of new gas pipelines and facilities to liquefy the gas takes years. And redirecting large volumes of the fossil fuel at a time when the world market and transportation networks are already strained, would require the cooperation of major gas exporters like Qatar, which may not have much room for manoeuvre.

Nikos Tsafos, an energy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, recently told CNN Business that small supply interruptions could damage, but not break, the system. However, in the worst case, a complete stop to Russian gas would be a different story.

“A cutoff of gas flows through Ukraine is painful but manageable,” Tsafos said. “A total cut of energy exports by Russia would be catastrophic. There is no way that Europe will replace those volumes in a meaningful way.”

— CNN’s Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.