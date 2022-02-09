Who says it’s too late to buy bitcoin? The hyper-adoption phase is approaching

Key facts: The mass adoption of cryptocurrencies may have reached a tipping point.

There are more and more bitcoin users around the world, as happened with the Internet.

It’s not too early, much less too late to start investing in bitcoin (BTC), Wells Fargo notes. The traditional financial institution in the United States believes that the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is underway and may have already reached a tipping point, similar to what happened in 1990 with the Internet.

In a report titled “Understanding Cryptocurrencies,” Wells Fargo asks the question “is it just the beginning or is it too late?” and with it try to find out if it is early or late to invest in cryptocurrencies.

The fourth largest bank in the United States suggests that it is the right time to invest in BTC, or other cryptocurrencies, although it considers that the market still lacks a certain maturity, which is why it recommends that any exposure should be guided by “professionals”.

“For now, we suggest consideration of only professionally managed private placements. We do not recommend any of the other current investment options such as ETF mutual funds, trusts, and individual cryptocurrency speculation. We are hopeful that greater regulatory clarity in 2022 will provide higher quality investment options.” Wells Fargo “Understanding Cryptocurrencies” report.

People feel that it is too late to invest in bitcoin and that is understandable, the report notes. The reason this is happening is because many investors may be seeing a skewed picture of the cryptocurrency market, especially because of things that happened in the past, such as high speculation or a new cryptocurrency popping up all the time. Given this, highlights the need for investor education.

However, he has no doubt that more people will be attracted to the cryptocurrency market, as it is one of the best paid assets. That’s the case for bitcoin, which has seen a “216% year-over-year increase since 2010, while the total return of the S&P 500 stock index stood at just 16% a year,” adds Wells Fargo.

Similarly, the financial institution believes that Cryptocurrency adoption will continue to gain momentum as new stories are known of people who own bitcoin and have become billionaires. In fact, it mentions the Forbes ranking of the world’s billionaires in 2021, among which are 12 crypto-asset entrepreneurs.

The hyper-adoption of bitcoin, similar to the Internet

Wells Fargo draws parallels between the adoption of cryptocurrencies and the performance of the Internet in the late 1990s. The nature of both is similar in that they are considered complex technologies by the general public. But nevertheless, there is no longer any chance that the level of adoption they reached will decreasebut will continue to increase, each time with greater speed.

Wells Fargo points out in its report cryptocurrency adoption rates similar to those of the Internet that in 1990 reached a turning point. Source: Wells Fargo Report.

The use of the web increased from 77 million in 1996 to 412 million in 2000. After that, the number of Internet users worldwide increased to 1.98 billion and reached 4.9 billion in 2010. That’s why Wells Fargo sees the same thing happening with bitcoin adoption and other cryptocurrencies since in their early days, the figures are surprisingly similar.

From the time of the Internet’s launch in 1983, through the year 1995, only 14% of Americans used it, with less than 1% of the world’s population using the Internet at the time.

On the crypto side, today 13% of Americans have paid for products and services with bitcoin or by exchanging cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months, according to survey data from the University of Chicago. Only about 3% of the world’s population uses cryptocurrencies, according to data from Crypto.com.

Another factor that will give a boost to the adoption of cryptocurrencies will be regulation which is already underway with rules and regulations in various parts of the world. It will be a change of perspective, considering that, in the past, the uncertainty of the rules made large investors reluctant to expose themselves to cryptocurrencies.

Wells Fargo is no stranger to the cryptocurrency industry and even revealed in a survey last year that teenagers know more about bitcoin than their parentsas reported by CriptoNoticias.

The financial services company also said in May 2021 that it will offer bitcoin exposure to its exclusive clients. With this, Wells Fargo showed a radical change of perspective after maintaining an unfriendly attitude towards cryptocurrencies.