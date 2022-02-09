Who was Gerald Williams the Yankees player who died this Tuesday?

Derek Jeter reported that his former teammate Gerald Williams, who spent 7 seasons with the New York Yankees, died Tuesday after losing a battle with cancer.
Jeter sent his condolences through social networks. “Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and all his family,” wrote the former shortstop, now president of the Miami Marlins.
Williams debuted in the best baseball in the world with the Yankees in 1992, three years before Jeter did. He played in two spells with the club, first between 1992 and 1996 and then had a brief spell with the team in 2000.
He averaged .298 with 18 home runs and 85 RBIs as a Yankees player.
One of the most remembered moments of his career was the confrontation he had with Pedro Martínez, figure of the Boston Red Sox, in 2000.
As a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Williams took a hard hit from the Dominican pitcher and went to hit him immediately after receiving the impact of Martinez’s fastball.
On May 1, 1996, as a member of the New York Yankees, Williams had six hits in a game against the Baltimore Orioles, tying a league record at the time.
In his MLB career, Williams batted .255 on average, with 780 hits, 85 home runs and 365 RBI.