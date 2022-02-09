Who was Gerald Williams the Yankees player who died this Tuesday?

Admin 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 30 Views

Derek Jeter reported that his former teammate Gerald Williams, who spent 7 seasons with the New York Yankees, died Tuesday after losing a battle with cancer.

Jeter sent his condolences through social networks. “Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and all his family,” wrote the former shortstop, now president of the Miami Marlins.

Williams debuted in the best baseball in the world with the Yankees in 1992, three years before Jeter did. He played in two spells with the club, first between 1992 and 1996 and then had a brief spell with the team in 2000.

He averaged .298 with 18 home runs and 85 RBIs as a Yankees player.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Zidane conditions PSG to be his DT; he wants to unite Messi and Cristiano

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 07.02.2022 06:36:15 It seems that the next summer market will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved