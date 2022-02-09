Why do young people prefer TikTok instead of Facebook?

The social network that in 2004 captivated the young public seems to have been forgotten.

On February 4, Facebook came of age. Although it is currently the largest social network in the world —with almost 3,000 million active users—, its history does not shine as much as its enormous figures. In these 18 years it has had to face scandals, complaints and controversies. In the last week, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is going through a new storm. A sentence of the Court of Justice of the European Union prevents the company from transferring information of the citizens of this region to the United States. Faced with this decision, the owner of Meta (formerly Facebook) was forceful and threatened to suspend the service of its main social networks (Facebook and Instagram) in the countries of the old continent. For Edwin Sepúlveda, head of the Marketing undergraduate program at Eafit University, this authoritarian position of Zuckerberg is due more to a mode of adaptation (or defense), because the platform is going through a bad time: it has already completed the phases of penetration and growth, and in its current stage, which is that of maturity, it has not managed to adapt to the needs of the realities of consumers and young people. This is one of the reasons why it loses prominence and, at the same time, users. Last Friday Meta revealed the results report under its new identity and there was an important news that set off the alarms. For the first time, Facebook lost daily users during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the previous one: from 1,930 million people who enter the social network every day it went to 1,929. Although the difference is 1 million less, this could indeed be worrying the company, because a large part of that number of consumers could be in the United States and Canada, regions that generate good profits.

The strength of TikTok Samir Estefan, a technology expert, says that the Chinese-origin short video platform TikTok is the biggest threat to Meta, because most of the young people who were previously on Facebook and Instagram are leaving for this application that offers a new model where the algorithm gives them better content and It shows them that “Facebook isn’t that cool.” Added to this opinion is that of the director of the firm Raddar, Camilo Herrera, who points out that the heyday of TikTok is due more to a fashion that networks enjoy when they begin their growth cycle, as happened with Club House (rooms live) and Pinterest. “What happens with Facebook is that it receives all the dirty water from the situation and understands that it has to adapt to the market, that’s why it bought Instagram and WhatsApp at the time (as a company) to have more access to people’s daily lives” . That means being able to access private information and how each person wants to show themselves to the world. Another factor with which he has had to struggle is with the effects of App Tracking Transparency, the function that Apple launched at the beginning of last year and that can be seen reflected in economic losses due to the impossibility of following users and not being able to track them to recommend personalized advertising, which is one of its main businesses. “It has consumer coverage that no one else has. Facebook basically is one of the largest market research agencies in the world, along with Google. One of their great sources of income and value generation is the understanding they have of the consumer who buys from advertisers and governments”, says Camilo Herrera. The underlying problem At this moment, Facebook is passing, under the concept of the theoretician Marshall McLuhan, through a stage of obsolescence, the same thing that happened to the radio and other social networks such as Myspace and Hi-5. This is loaded with elements such as new applications, which are created for a young audience and with better interfaces (such as TikTok), platforms that are clear from the beginning with the handling of private information. “That happens because social networks are a mirror of reality, on Facebook there are dads, moms and aunts, and young people don’t want that, they look for their own environment, just like what happens inside houses, so it also happens in mirror mode in the networks, that is why they try to find other spaces of interaction with new dynamics”, says Professor Sepúlveda.