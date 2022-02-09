Will the price of Ether hit $4,000 in July? Top altcoin bounces back faster than usual after 50% drop

Ether (ETH) price has pulled back to retest $3,000 support levels on Feb 9 after the native Ethereum token hit a three-week high.

ETH price rises to its three-week high

ETH price has rallied by about 50% after the ETH/USD trading pair bottomed near $2,150 on Jan 24.

Daily price chart of the ETH/USD pair. Source: TradingView

The price of ETH skyrocketed on February 7 in part because KPMG, one of the four global accounting giants, announced that the firm is adding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether to the balance sheet of its Canadian division.. The bitcoin price rose to over $45,500 on the news, its best level in almost a month.

However, the accounting giant decided not to disclose the extent of its exposure to the Bitcoin and Ether markets. But KPMG did state that it is helping its clientele “navigate” the world of crypto assets.

Anthony Pompliano, a partner at Pomp Investments, called KPMG’s move “incredibly far-sighted”, saying its involvement would instill confidence in its clients., who might have been considering adding crypto assets to their balance sheets. Excerpts from his note published on Tuesday:

“In a long enough time frame, it looks like corporate demand will continue to explode and these assets will benefit from persistent purchases, along with long-term holders, for years and decades.”

Will ETH hit $4,000?

The price of Ether recently posted its seventh 50% drop in its history in what many called a new “crypto winter.” But the ETH/USD pair recovered half of its losses by rising from its low of $2,150 to as high as $3,234 in less than three weeks.

Daily price chart of the ETH/USD pair with Fibonacci-based support/resistance target levels. Source: TradingView

This was Ether’s fastest recovery to date from a bearish cyclecompared to its average recovery time of 165 days, notes a new report from Arcane Research.

“ETH is down 94% from its all-time high during the crypto winter of 2018, compared to the 50% drop in March 2016, which recovered in just 67 days”wrote Arcane Research, adding:

“Ethereum and the cryptocurrency ecosystem in general looks very different from 2016 to 2018. Still, if history is any indication, and a new glacial period like 2018 aside, maybe we could see prices back in the range of USD 4,000 in July 2022.”

ETH retreat from its all-time high. Source: Arcane Research

Chris Burniskea partner at Placeholder – a New York-based venture capital firm, too offered a bullish outlook for Ethereum, albeit based on its expected transition this year to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work.

“The second half of 2022 could be great for ETH if the merger goes as planned and the asset’s market structure goes through a big shift from PoW to PoS.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

