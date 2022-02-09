William Levy speaks for the first time about his relationship with Alicia Sanz, after announcing his divorce

A little over a week after William Levy announced his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrezand days after “TVNotas” magazine published that the reason for the breakup was a new infidelity of the actorhe himself came out to deny these rumors.

According to the entertainment magazine, William Levy has been in a relationship for months with Alicia Sanza 33-year-old Spanish actress, with whom she starred in the film “In the arms of a murderer.”

In the “El Gordo y la Flaca” program, the journalist Tanya Cherry shared before the cameras what the Cuban actor told her about these rumors.

“I haven’t seen this girl since we made the movie”He said forcefully and with them denied that the young woman was planning to settle in Miami as the magazine supposed.

“I saw her now in Spain for the Latino Awards (sic) nothing more”, he added in reference to the delivery of the Platinum Awards that took place in Madrid at the beginning of October last year.

“I do not want this magazine to start with disrespect towards me and my family”, he added.

Tanya Cherry maintained that Levy himself assured her that nothing the publication said is real, since the reasons why he decided to divorce his wife Elizabeth Gutierrez Are others.

“These are the words that William Levy offered us… saying that all this is false, that There are other types of circumstances that forced this couple to separatethat even in a few weeks he is going to go to Spain to work,” he mentioned.