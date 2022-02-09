Windows 11 (update KB5010386): all the news

Today is the second Tuesday of the month and that only means one thing in Windows key: Patch Tuesday! This month’s update comes with security improvements and numerous fixes that some of you may have been enjoying for two weeks already if you installed the optional update KB5008353 two weeks ago. This time, the update number is KB5010386 (version 22000.493) and includes the following new features:

Highlights of the KB5010386 update

Updates an issue that causes the audio service to stop responding on some devices that support hardware Bluetooth audio.

Updates an issue affecting app icons when apps are not running. On the taskbar, these icons can be displayed as active as if the applications are running.

Add a new Your Microsoft account page to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions.

to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions. Updates an issue that incorrectly displays the volume icon on the taskbar as muted.

Updates an issue that causes a device to stop working when connected to multiple displays.

Fixes an issue affecting the auto-hide feature of the taskbar. The taskbar may not appear reliably when hovering over the primary or secondary display.

Updates an issue that may prevent icons from appearing on the taskbar of a secondary display.

Enhances auto brightness to provide better response in low light conditions on all supported systems.

Updates daylight saving time to start in February 2022 instead of March 2022 in Jordan.

Adds the HelpWith feature, which uses Bing Microsoft technologies to suggest help topics that are relevant to each Settings page.

Updates an issue that shows outdated battery percentages for connected Bluetooth devices on the Bluetooth and other devices page in Settings.

Updates a known issue that could prevent some image-editing programs from rendering colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This frequently affects white colors which can show up as bright yellow or other colors.

Improvements and fixes

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Among the main changes are the following:

Improves the reliability of app installations on ARM64 devices.

Addresses an issue that causes ARM64 devices to stop responding when they hibernate or resume from hibernation.

Fixes an issue that affects predictive pre-rendering in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

Fixes an issue that sometime prevents you from typing strings in the Input Method Editor (IME).

Fixes an issue where the text that informs a client about the upgrade Windows is incorrect for Japanese.

Fixed an issue that could cause VPN profiles to disappear. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Intune or a third-party mobile device management (MDM) tool to deploy VPN profiles on Windows 11 (original version).

Addresses an issue that affects apps that are written to only integrate with Azure Active Directory (AAD). These applications will not work on computers that join Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS).

Fixes an issue that may cause the command Get-TPM PowerShell fails when it tries to report Trusted Platform Module (TPM) information. The command fails with error “0x80090011 Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.TpmWmiException,Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.GetTpmCommand”.

PowerShell fails when it tries to report Trusted Platform Module (TPM) information. The command fails with error “0x80090011 Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.TpmWmiException,Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.GetTpmCommand”. Addresses an issue that causes a Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) session to be disconnected or the screen to be blank for Server Core. This issue occurs when you install the AppCompat feature.

Fixes an issue affecting windows.system.profile.retailinfo.dll .

. Fixes some issues that affect File Explorer performance when searching for files and selecting files.

Addresses a reliability issue that causes File Explorer and desktop context menus to stop working.

Fixed an issue that you can’t pass the Shift KeyUp event to an app when using the Korean IME.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing on the lock screen when a device has a Microsoft account (MSA).

Fixed an issue affecting poor quality information loading in the taskbar, which sometimes causes a device to stop working.

Fixed an issue that prevented some options from appearing in the Win+X menu.

Fixes an issue that sometimes prevents you from using the Simplified Chinese IME.

Fixes an issue that certain printer plug-in applications cannot be installed when the printer device driver is installed.

Fixes an issue that prevents IP cameras from connecting and streaming to certain DirectShow (DShow).

Fixes an issue that causes quelsass.exe stop working and the device restarts. This problem occurs when Windows queries for NT Directory Services (NTDS) after the NTDS service has stopped.

stop working and the device restarts. This problem occurs when Windows queries for NT Directory Services (NTDS) after the NTDS service has stopped. Fixes an issue that causes the webDav redirector to crash. This issue occurs when trying to read a file from the local TfsStore, which causes the system to stop responding.

Addresses a performance regression issue that occurs when you enable update sequence number (USN) journaling.

Addresses an issue that the “Disallow compression on the entire NTFS volume” Group Policy Object (GPO) cannot be applied in some cases.

Fixes an issue that prevents Robocopy from retrying the file copy process.

Fixes an issue that causes Windows to stop working with the error “IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL”.

Fixes a memory leak that occurs when calling to WinVerifyTrust() . This issue occurs if verification of the first signature of a file that has multiple signatures fails.

. This issue occurs if verification of the first signature of a file that has multiple signatures fails. Adds an audit event to Active Directory domain controllers that identifies clients that are not compliant with RFC 4456. For more information, see KB5005408: Smart Card Authentication May Cause Print and Scan Errors.

Servicing Stack Update: 22000.460

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates.

security improvements

Resolves an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is: “Error: 0x20EF. The directory service has encountered an unknown failure.”

If you want to know more about the security updates included in this version, you should visit this link.