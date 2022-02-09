Women’s soccer: goalkeeper falls injured and opponents score a goal, video – International Soccer – Sports

Controversy was what caused an action of lack of fair play in women’s soccer in Mexico.

A controversial attitude, considered by many to be disloyal and unsportsmanlike, generated a huge stir in Spanish football Mexico. While Stefani JimenezSan Luis goalkeeper, was wallowing in pain due to an injury to her right knee, the Toluca strikers took the ball from her and scored 1-0 at the empty fence.

In the match, corresponding to the sixth date of the women’s Liga MX, it was tied without goals, when the controversial play took place.

Attitude that generated rejection

Stefani Jiménez went to the right edge of the large area to control the ball. But he stepped wrong and fell on the grass, with obvious signs of pain and grabbing his right knee.

The ball was inside the field of play, with which the actions did not stop. The forwards of Toluca took advantage of the situation and Stephanie Baz scored the goal, before the angry claim of the local soccer players.

In the post-match press conference, Jesús Padrón, DT of the women’s Atlético de San Luis, asked that Fair Play be enforced within the Mx Women’s League matches.

“These are values ​​that must exist in the league, in sports, as DT I put myself in Toluca’s place, the decision is complicated, it is only a few seconds to determine the play. I, Jesús Padrón, would have let me score a goal, I would have liked us to be an example. We left one by one and a new game would have started, I, Jesús Padrón, that’s what I would have done”.

