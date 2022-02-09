Xbox Series S review in 2022, is it worth it? | Gaming

When, in November 2020, Microsoft launched Xbox Series X and Series S, I thought that the ugly duckling was going to be the second. The reasons were that it is less powerful (much less powerful) and that, despite its new generation architecture, that was going to weigh a lot.

I maintain that if you want to play to the fullest, the most advisable thing is to buy a Series X -analysis- or a PS5 -analysis-, but the global situation is that of a beastly crisis in the semiconductor segment and the only consoles that have weathered the temporary are Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED -analysis-.

Because, we have done with an Xbox Series S again to tell you if it is worth it in 2022 and, after a month playing daily with this console, the truth is that I think it is a very good main option and not just a “consolation” purchase and that it is still in stock for just under 300 euros.

Sections of the Xbox Series S analysis:

It can be placed anywhere and you do not know that it is connected

As I told you in the Xbox Series S review, the design is one of the best points of the console. When it was unveiled, the truth is that I was a little cold because it looked like a speaker, but when you have it in your hands you discover that it has an elegant design and a spectacular size.

It is a machine that you will be able to place horizontally or vertically, since it dissipates heat well in both ways because it is designed for that and we have four pairs of pads so that it can be placed lying down or standing without having to buy a base.

However, I have it on the office table, on my desk. I tried it vertically, but in the end I decided that I like it best horizontally because the Xbox logo is aligned like this and, in addition, I can put the controller or some figure on the chassis.

And I confess that I love how it looks. Of course, it depends a lot on your decoration, but I think that with my setup it fits quite well in this white color (which, by the way, is the only one available unless you buy some vinyl).

But well, if we continue with the design, it is important not to cover the fan (that huge black circle) nor the top grid (if it’s vertical, the right grid if it’s horizontal). It is where the heat enters/exits, so it is worth not putting obstacles.

On the front we have the power button, the USB-A to charge the controller, for example, but also supplies power to charge devices and a sync button.

On the back are the ports. We have two other USB-A, the Ethernet port, the HDMI 2.1, an expansion card bay and the power port.

It still amazes me that the source goes on the inside since, as we have seen in a recent video from Digital Foundry, it has a spectacularly small size, like the entire interior of the machine.

But hey, in the end what matters is what’s on the outside and I’m very happy with Series S as far as design is concerned.

The stock controller still seems very good to me, although the best thing is that I can use my Elite

After more than a year playing with this new controller, I can tell you that… I don’t notice much when I pick up an Xbox One V2 controller and when I pick up the Series controller. Yes, it has new things like a grip with a new texture that improves the feeling in the hand, the triggers are also slightly different and the capture button is comfortable.

However, the feel is extremely similar to the previous generation V2 controllers.

I like that we have the USB-C port for chargingsince that way I can take any cable from the living room or the office to carry out this charge because they are all USB-C, but at the end of the day, the controller that I use the most is the first generation Elite.

I want to buy the new one, the Master Chief one that is almost always out of stock, but I can use both the Xbox One controllers and my aforementioned Elite.

That’s something I love about Xbox Series, the possibility of using accessories and peripherals of the previous generation without any problemsbut the good thing is that you can also use both USB and 2.4GHz USB keyboards and mice.

In fact, since there are so many keyboard and mouse compatible games and it’s on the desktop, I always have the Razer USB plugged in to use the Pro Type Ultra -review- and Pro Click Mini -review-. I have these peripherals connected to the Mac via Bluetooth and to the Xbox via USB.

A substantial difference compared to Series X, but ideal if you have a FullHD monitor

The playing experience has not changed and we have a console that gets along very well with FullHD resolution and, in some games, it takes advantage of 1,440p.

How to install and configure Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

If you want the ultimate visual experience, this machine is not for you, but the truth is that I have learned to appreciate it.

The first thing is that I still find it incredible how little noise it makes and the low temperature at which the air outlet is maintained if we compare it with One X and Series X.

X series air outlet S series air outlet One X air outlet After 30 minutes of gameplay to Gears 5 47th 34th 61st System in the menu 31.2º 29.7º 35º

It is a machine that practically does not even notice that it is turned on and, in fact, I have an 8TB drive next to it to store games and there is more vibration from the external HDD than the Series S itself can emit.

Even playing the most demanding games like Gears 5, Halo Infinite or Avengers, it remains super quiet.

X-series S-series One X One After 30 minutes of gameplay to Gears 5 43.9dB 38dB 63dB 51dB System in the menu 41.8dB 36dB 44dB 46dB

It also consumes half as much as its older sister when we are playing, something totally logical because neither the ventilation system is so big nor, of course, the SoC is so… greedy.

X-series S-series One X gear 5 144W 58W 132W System in the menu 34W 29W 43W Auto start (sleep) 22W 21W 34W

But hey, what have I been playing? Since I have Series X, I have not installed the most advanced games in graphics on this Series Sbut I have put some experiences that I like more in the office, for whatever reason, multi games so as not to bother my partner when I talk about the headsets or titles that are not optimized for the new generation.

The 5 signs that could indicate that your SSD is starting to fail and you should change it

I’ve been playing Destiny 2, which looks great on Series S, Back 4 Blood, yes, it’s better on Series X, but whose graphics are not the strong point, Fortnite and Halo Infinite because I’m running the campaign on Legendary, as well as for multiplayer.

I have also played several games that I can enjoy perfectly with mouse and keyboardlike The Sims 4 and some vintage gems I’ve been craving lately.

And the playable experience is very good, since the Series S offers good performance overall. I love that everything loads so fast, that the machine turns on instantly, and that old Xbox and 360 games look better than they did back in the day.

And it is true that I have a large library of digital games due to my work, but if I put myself in the shoes of someone who wants it only for Game Pass, I would really enjoy this service.

In addition, and I will talk about this in an article that I have to prepare ahead of time, although at the level of internal power it cannot be compared with Series X, thanks to Xcloud integrated in Game Pass you can play titles without downloading them.

In this way, and with a very good network connection, you solve the storage problem and, in addition, you can play with Series X assets on your Series S. Of course, the maximum resolution is 1,080p, at the moment.

Speed ​​by flag, although it falls very short

Where I keep what I said at the end of 2020 is in the storage section. These weeks using Series S as the main console I have run out very quickly without the possibility of downloading games.

Here it is as much my problem, I am not going to deny it, as it is the console’s. I think this generation all consoles should have come out with more than 512 GB of storage (which, as is evident, is not 512 GB effective, but somewhat less).

1 TB would have been ideal as standard because, as I say, it is focused on a user buying it and starting to download Game Pass games and, precisely, some of the most popular games are the ones that consume the most storage.

There is also a problem on my part, since I am one of those who downloads quite a few titles because I have a main game and, generally, several online ones that I jump to, or an indie that I dedicate a few hours to when I don’t feel like continuing with it. game with which I am the main.

But hey, intoned the mea culpa, the options we have to expand this storage go through external drives. We have the memory cards that we already analyzed in their day and that replicate the speed of internal storage.

These cards, with a proprietary format, allow you to expand the storage with the same characteristics as the internal SSD at the speed levelso we can install games optimized for the new generation without problems and, in addition, comfortably take them to a friend’s house.

On the other hand we have the option to connect an external SSD or an external HDD via USB. On these units, even if the SSD is the fastest on the market, we can only install games that do not have the “Optimized for Xbox Series X|S” label.

So, I recommend you use the little internal capacity for games that must necessarily go there and have an external drive with Xbox games, 360 games or those that are not optimized. I am testing Seagate 8TB drive which can be purchased for about 166 euros and we will soon bring the analysis.

What I love is that the architecture is identical to Series X and we have very short load times, the possibility of using Quick Resume (which basically allows us to turn off the console in certain games and, when we return, we are at the exact point where we left them without going through load times or menus) and we can also download games very quickly.

Xbox Series S review in 2022: It’s gone from secondary console to primary gaming hub

In the end, and this is not a bad thing, correcting is always good and, while in 2020 I thought that Series S was a secondary console, now I think the opposite.

At that time the context led me to think that: we had PS5 and Series X, much more powerful and really new generation consoles and an Xbox One X that still looks great at 4K.

I saw this Series S as the companion of a PS5, a PC or a Switch, but if you really wanted a new generation Xbox, you had to bet on Series X.

However, hehe semiconductor crisis has put the most powerful machines in their place (out of stock) and it is Series S that has had units for sale practically throughout this year and a half.

It’s still a great companion to a PC if you want it as a Game Pass machine for the living room, but it’s also It seems to me a machine that has become a priority if you do not have a 4K TV and you want to enjoy a new generation architecture.

It does not offer the sharpest and most detailed games and, therefore, I think it is ideal for FullHD or 1,440p monitors, but it is very fast, it makes practically no noise, the Internet connection via Wi-Fi is very stable and there is the aforementioned Game Pass.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

I’m not going to comment on its value as an emulator because, honestly, I like consoles as they come from the factory, but for everything the console offers as soon as you take it out of the box and connect it, I think that 300 euros is very justified.

The best option is still a Series X, but if you don’t get it in stock, Series S is not a consolation prize. Far from it, it’s simply an alternative if 4K and assets in ultra don’t give you more or less the same and what you want is to enjoy all the generations of Xbox and not eat up loading times.