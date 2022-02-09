Young man buys Bad Bunny tickets for 200 thousand pesos by mistake

Oh, Denisse, they were in dollars! The fever to go to the Bad Bunny’s new world tour is taking many young people to spend ridiculous amounts of money on ticketsbut few cases are as notorious as that of a young woman who became viral on TikTok because he paid more than 200 thousand pesos for three tickets.

The story takes place in El Paso, Texas, where this young woman entered the ticket sales platform waiting for her turn to get the tickets. After waiting a long time, Denisse got three tickets for Bad Bunny at World’s Hottest Tour 2022 in the aforementioned Texas city and he asked his dad for his credit card to buy them.

He thought he paid in pesos and they were dollars

For some strange reason, the protagonist of our story believed that they were going to charge her in pesos and not in dollars. Being in the United States, the currency to use seems more than logical, but the point is that this young woman bought the tickets with her father’s card, who almost had a heart attack when she received the payment.

His “little princess” believed that he would pay 3,500 pesos for each ticket, which in total would be 10,500 Mexican pesos, but that figure was in dollars; that is to say, the “sablazo” to the father’s credit card was 10 thousand 500 dollarswhich are more than 210 thousand Mexican pesos.

Want tickets to Bad Bunny in El Paso, Texas?

The family screamed to heaven when they saw the account statement and, to top it off, Denisse was “burned” by her sister on TikTokgoing viral history of the more than 200 thousand pesos to see bad bunny in concert.

As it is a figure that they cannot afford and the bank calls them incessantly because of “And how are you going to pay us?”, the family is organizing a raffle for these tickets. If you are interested, you can buy your lottery number in one thousand Mexican pesos (not dollars, pesos) and if you are the winner you will have three VIP tickets to see the Bad Rabbit in Texas.

When is the Bad Bunny concert in Mexico?

The fever to see the Bad Rabbit invades the entire world. And the fact is that just as it happened in El Paso, many in Mexico they saturated the ticket sales page for Bad Bunny. The demand was such that the tickets for the first show were sold out in the blink of an eye, so the organizers they opened a second date.

Dates for the World’s Hottest Tour in Mexico

Mexico City: Friday 09 and Saturday 10 December 2022

Monterrey: Saturday, December 3, 2022

What price are Bad Bunny tickets?

In the case of the Azteca Stadium, the costs were 660 pesos at 8 thousand 450 pesos.