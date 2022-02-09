Zelensky responds to Putin

Even in the 21st century, warfare is affected by the weather, and that may become a factor in any Russian offensive in Ukraine. The question on the lips of the Ukrainians, and perhaps the Russian generals: “Has Rasputitsa arrived early?”

Rasputitsa is the term for the mud of spring, when road travel in Russia and Ukraine gets tougher. Its impact is usually felt most in March, when the snows begin to melt.

So far this winter has been unusually mild in much of Ukraine. As CNN drove from the eastern port city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzia in central Ukraine on February 1, it began to rain. The driver shrugged in disbelief. “It should be snow,” he laughed himself.

In Zaporizhzia, crusty snow banks were melting into a trickle of brown water. Even at midnight, when a blanket of fog hung over the Dnieper River, the temperature hovered around freezing. The sleet turned to drizzle and vice versa.

Military analysts are debating whether the continued mild winter could affect plans for an offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it intends to attack Ukraine, but more than 100,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine’s borders, along with heavy weapons, tanks and ballistic missiles.

Social media videos from various areas where Russian forces are deployed, some posted by soldiers themselves, show soft, waterlogged ground and lots of mud.

Data from Copernicus, the EU’s Earth Observation programme, shows that much of Eastern Europe experienced temperatures well above average in January. Ukraine saw temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius higher than the average of the last 30 years, one of the many changes that the climate crisis has brought to this region.

Copernicus also notes that in January, “Eastern Europe was predominantly wetter than average” and the soil in Ukraine was wetter than normal. The combination means less frost and more mud.

That doesn’t surprise Svitlana Krakovska, director of the Laboratory of Applied Climatology at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute in Kyiv.

“What we are seeing on a long-term trajectory is fewer snowy days and freezing nights. We definitely see much stronger warming here than the global average,” he told CNN.

The US assessment is that a Russian incursion would be easier if the temperature drops.

“[El presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin] you will have to wait a little while until the ground is frozen to be able to cross,” US President Joe Biden said at a news conference last month.

