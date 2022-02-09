Zidane conditions PSG to be his DT; he wants to unite Messi and Cristiano

Midtime Editorial

It seems that the next summer market will bring one of Europe’s most epic bombingsas it is assured, Zinedine Zidane could manage PSG but he would not do it alone, because his first condition to take the position is that sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Today Cristiano Ronaldo Play with him Man Utd but he is not entirely comfortable with the team’s actions, since the results are not entirely positive and have been filled with criticism; emigrating to PSG would not be a bad alternative.

Zidane wants Messi-Cristiano duo at PSG

According to information from the ‘Daily Mirror’, Mauricio Pochettino would have the hours numbered at PSG, because they would thank him at the end of the 2021-22 season after he has not convinced, in addition to the fact that it is commented that the players are not happy with him either.

The option Ajust as it has sounded for months, it would be that Zidane reaches the ranks of PSGwhere it is commented that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of the club, is already analyzing the option to bring the French, but not only him, but also visualize Cristiano Ronaldo.

Today it is most likely that Mbappe out free from PSG heading to Real Madrid, so they will need another reference in attack and Cristiano Ronaldo could occupy that position.

If he succeeds, he trident in attack of PSG would Neymar, Messi and CR7, one that would certainly bring great economic and sporting benefits to the French team, so it would only be a matter of time for this movement to take shape.

PSG is Ligue 1 leader and it’s in Round of 16 of the Champions Leaguebut recently they were deleted of the French Cup and that did not like the directors and fans at all.

