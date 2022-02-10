1 in 4 people will work and shop with tokens in the metaverse by 2026

By 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, socializing and/or entertainment, according to an analysis by US consultancy Gartner Inc.

The firm does not clarify whether his prediction is a reasonable guess based on the direction the world is taking, or if he actually carried out a study that would allow him to conclude that, in effect, within four years a quarter of humanity will be interacting in the metaverse. .

However, Marty Resnick, research vice president at Gartner, points out that creating ways for users to replicate their lives in digital worlds. In fact, there are already signs of how the new virtual world is being prepared, since it is now possible to attend virtual classrooms, buy digital land and build on it.

Advertising

For Resnick, these activities currently take place in separate environments, although they will eventually take place in a single one, called the metaverse. He believes that in the future, all virtual worlds being developed today “will be interoperable with multiple destinations that integrate various technologies and experiences.”

As the metaverse is created, so too its economy expands with a special role of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are impacting all aspects of life. Including the ways in which the ways of getting work done today are interpreted, as companies will provide better engagement, collaboration and connection to their employees through immersive virtual office workspaces.

By 2026, 30% of organizations around the world will have products and services ready for the digital universe. And in that sense, “companies will have the ability to expand and improve their business models without precedent when moving from a digital business to one in the metaverse,” added Resnick.

However, Gartner warns organizations against investing heavily in a specific metaverse.

It is still too early to know which investments will be viable in the long term, but product managers must take the time to learn, explore, and prepare in order to position themselves competitively. Marty Resnick, Vice President of Gartner.

By 2026, almost one in three companies and organizations should have products and services tailored to the metaverse. Source: Adobe Photos.

Although the metaverse is in an early stage of creation, lawmakers and regulators are already considering how to keep the new frontier into the virtual universe in check.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s antitrust chief, said yesterday that the authorities must better understand the futuristic digital world known as the metaverse before you can decide how to regulate it.

“The metaverse is already here. So, of course, we start looking at what the role of a regulator will be, what the role of our legislature will be,” Margrethe Vestager told an online event organized by a group of German publishers.

Facebook, now Meta, is betting that the metaverse will be the successor to the Internet, developing its own version of this virtual universe, as reported by CriptoNoticias. However, the company is under Vestager’s gaze for its collection and use of private data, one of the elements to protect in an immersive and highly connected world.