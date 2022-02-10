2 fintech ETFs that seem poised for a rally

(This article was originally written in English on February 10, 2022 and translated into Spanish for this edition)

Financial technology (fintech) stocks were some of the winners on Wall Street during the pandemic. A study by SVB Financial Group highlights that five of the top 10 venture capital-backed tech debuts on Wall Street in 2021 were fintech companies.

Notable pandemic-era IPOs include Affirm, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:), Marqeta, Robinhood Markets, SoFi Technologies, and Toast, among others.

Meanwhile, global fintech companies saw record funding of $131.5 billion, or about 20% of all capital invested in 2021, and recent studies suggest the global fintech market could be worth more than $320 billion. million dollars in 2026. This growth would imply a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23% between 2021 and 2026.

However, after share prices hit record highs, especially in the early part of 2021, many high-growth fintech companies have come under pressure. Investors have been especially skeptical of lofty valuations due to rising inflation and uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s next move.

Today’s article features two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on the sector. They could appeal to readers who believe fintech stock prices could rise further during the rest of the year.

1. Global X FinTech ETF

Current price: $34.62

52-week range: $30.57-53.07

Dividend yield: 6.55%.

Expense ratio: 0.68% per annum

Our first fund, the Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:) offers exposure to global fintech companies. Among them are names of mobile payments, market loans, cryptocurrencies, financial software, crowdfunding and robo-advisor services. The fund was first launched in September 2016.

Description: FINX Weekly Chart

The FINX, which tracks the Indxx Global FinTech thematic index, currently lists 66 stocks. The top 10 participants account for more than half of the net assets of $874.8 million.

Information technology stocks account for the lion’s share, at 77.7%. They are followed by financial stocks (14%), industrials (4.7%), communication services (2.5%) and healthcare (1.2%).

Nearly 70% of the fund’s portfolio securities come from the United States. Next come companies from the Netherlands (6.2%), New Zealand (3.1%), China (3%) and Switzerland (2.7%), among others.

The financial software group Intuit leads the portfolio with a share of 8.31%. Payments heavyweight Fiserv (NASDAQ:), the Netherlands-based mobile payments group Adyen; payment processor Fidelity National Information Services, and SS&C Technologies Holdings, which offer financial software products and services, are among the top names on the list.

In 2022, the FINX fell 13.9% and hit a 52-week low on January 28. Price-to-earnings (PER) and price-to-book (P/BV) ratios stand at 22.73x and 3.28x. As a result of the recent pullback, many securities in the fund are trading at lower valuations than in 2021. Potential investors may want to consider investing in the FINX at current levels.

2. Defiance Digital Revolution ETF

Current price: $16.06

52-week range: $12.13-$24.44

Expense ratio: 0.65% per annum

Our next fund takes us to the emerging market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which reached $25 billion last year. The Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSE:) is considered the first NFT-focused fund. It also provides access to blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies.

The NFTZ, which currently has 34 companies, tracks the BITA NFT Index and Blockchain Select. It was listed in December 2021, and the net assets amount to 11.4 million USD. That is, it is a new and small fund.

In terms of sector exposure, cryptocurrency mining (32%), crypto asset management and trading (23%), and NFTs (22%) topped the list as of December 31, 2021.

The top 10 companies represent about 45% of the fund’s portfolio. Major participants include Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings (T:8473), Iris Energy’s mining company eBay (NASDAQ:), digital asset exchange Coinbase Global and Canadian company Hut 8 Mining Corp.

The geographic breakdown is heavily skewed towards the United States, at 60.7%. It is followed by Canada (24%), Germany (4.9%), Japan (4.8%) and the United Kingdom (3.7%).

So far this year, the fund has lost about 13.5%, hitting a record low of $12.13 on Jan. 24. Interested readers should note that theme investing can be risky, especially in the short term. Therefore, they may want to look deeper into NFTZ before hitting the buy button.

(NOTE: If you are interested in the financial products I mention in the article and cannot locate them in your region, you may be able to ask your broker or money manager).