20% of childhood patients with scoliosis qualify surgical technique

Scoliosis is most common in late childhood and early adolescence, when growth is fastest.

Doctor Humberto Guzmán’s team during surgery. Photo: Provided by the doctor.

Up to 20 percent of child and adolescent patients with scoliosis could qualify for a new fusion-free surgical technique developed and already applied in two cases at the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo de San Juan, a prominent orthopedic surgeon announced today.

Dr. Humberto Guzmán, professor at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus, said that the method that already has experimental permission from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows the correction of deviations without fusion and with greater freedom of movement for patients.

The correction of spinal deviations occurs while the patient grows without the need for the installation of rigid rods, the specialist explained, pointing out that the “vertebral Body Tethering”, a kind of flexible cable used in the procedure, ties the curve that prevents it from growing on the side of the same.

The curvature of the spine before and after surgery. Photo: Doctor Humberto Guzmán.

The expert said that in one of the two cases worked on by the team of hospital doctors reinforced by specialists from New York, it was covered by the Vital medical plan of the Mennonite Hospital, but Mutual Aid administrators are working for the approval of the part of other medical plans on the island.

scoliosis it has a relatively high prevalence on the Island, and has been detected mainly in patients in the center of the island. “3 percent of the population in the United States has scoliosis to a lesser degree. 3 percent of the population has serious problems requiring intervention surgery,” said the doctor.

Guzmán said that most of the conditions discovered have a genetic origin, although it is often discovered in adolescence.

“There are also neurological scoliosis that present conditions that affect the spinal cord. scoliosis idiopathic affects females more than males,” the expert said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Team of professionals from the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Doctor Humberto Guzmán.

The treatment already applied in Mutual Aid should be applied in adolescence, although it is not possible to wait too long for the intervention to be opportune.

The process advertised by the hospital is a technique that can replace fusion surgery, hooks, rods, and casting in some cases. “To make a correction many times you have to make a lot of effort, loosen the ligaments and loosen the facets to push the column, screws and other elements have been used that fulfill the purpose of achieving a merger spinal cord that can sacrifice movement for the time being,” he said.

The last stage of traditional operations they need a merger who works with the bone, exposes the bleeding surface, puts in a graft and manages to stick everything together, he added.

Dr. Humberto Guzmán with a patient who has benefited from the new technique. Photo: Doctor Humberto Guzmán.

Guzmán said that a cable is used instead of rods on both sides of the curve. “The growth of the patient and not the cable is that he is going to do the work and not the cable or the rope.”

An approach is made through the chest and ribs, the diaphragm is intervened with the use of screws from side to side. “You won’t see the cable because the string will be invisible. But the string makes a compression to manipulate growth,” Guzmán concluded.

