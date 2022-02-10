5 keys this Wednesday By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The US government is again seeking a deal to avoid running out of funds.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies fall this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. USA: Project to avoid government shutdown

The Lower House of the United States, with a Democratic majority, sent a bill to the Senate on Tuesday aimed at avoiding a closure of the federal government in 10 days, when the funds that allow the public administration to continue operating expire.

The measure seeks to avoid the government shutdown on February 18 and increase funds until March 11, at which time Democrats and Republicans will have to reach another agreement to prevent the Administration from being paralyzed, published EFE.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Toyota Motor (T:), L’Oreal (PA:) or GlaxoSmithKline (LON:), among others, present their figures today.

3. Crypto pulls back

The cryptocurrency sector loses positions this Wednesday, after the good tone with which it began this week. He is listed at $43,000 and he at $3,000.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Positive sign today in the main Asian indices. He rises 1.1%. The one from Hong Kong gains 1.8% and the one writes down 0.6%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the green yesterday. The closures of (0.8%), (1.2%) and (1.06%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , and of Germany stand out, as well as the and of Portugal.

In the United States we will know the , the and several members of the FOMC speak.

