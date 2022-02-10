5 new Motorola phones are fully filtered in official photos

Motorola is going to launch a minimum of five new mobiles throughout this year, and today we have seen them in photos for the first time.

Motorola seems to be preparing to introduce its new family of smartphones to the world. And, this year, it comes especially loaded with novelties.

The renowned “leaker” Evleaks has obtained official images of the company’s new smartphones, along with some of the main characteristics of each. And, how could it be otherwise, he has decided to share these images in society to give us the opportunity to take a first look at the future portfolio of the company’s smartphones.

So are the new Motorola smartphones for 2022

Although it is not clear which models Evan Blass shows in the photographs, their photos have been shared. code names, as well as some of the most important traits from each of them.

The Motorola “Hawaii+” is the first of the shared models, and it would stand out for equipping a screen based on OLED technology. In the image, you can see a triple camera on the back, and a hole centered at the top of the screen.

For his part, the Motorola “Dubai” boasts a more refined design, with very thin and almost symmetrical screen borders on all four sides. The rear is completely flat, and we find a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor.

One of the most interesting models of this new generation would be the Motorola “Rogue”as it would be one of the brand’s first terminals to equip a front camera under the screen. For the rest, we continue to find a 50 megapixel rear main cameraaccompanied by two other sensors.

We continue with a model, probably oriented to the mid-low range, the Motorola “Rhode”. This terminal would arrive in colors silver and blackand will be available at 4G and 5G variants.

The last of the models is known as Motorola “Austin”. Not much is known about it, but from its looks and the use of plastic for the rear, it seems clear that it will be one of the cheapest Motorola phones for 2022.

For now, it is not clear when will the new models officially arrive of the company, but considering his background, it is most likely that go landing in a staggered manner with the passing of the months.

