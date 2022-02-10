A breakdown affects both corporate clients and individuals [Actualizada]

Update (02/09/2022, 13:55): From Movistar they have confirmed that the incident has been solved, and Telefónica has communicated it on his Twitter profile.

Movistar customers have begun to notice problems on their lines as of approximately 11 this morning. From Telefónica it has been indicated that a breakdown “affects some corporate lines”but private users have also complained about incidents in the services.

In Movistar Spain they clarify that their technicians are working to solve the problem and “restore the service as soon as possible” and services such as Downdetector show trouble spots in Madrid, Valencia or Barcelona, ​​but users from other locations are also warning of the fault.

Calls give problems, mobile data does not

The fault has occurred in Movistar’s 4G network, and affects both corporate and private users. Among the problems that have been detected is the one that causes that when making a call the receiver’s voice is not heard when he picks up the phone.

Hello. I’m Patricia. An incident has been detected that affects some corporate lines. Our technicians are working on it to restore service as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience. All the best. – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) February 9, 2022

In Movistar they talk about a “widespread incidence” which is already being analyzed and the company’s technicians try to solve it as soon as possible.

According to the messages seen on social networks, the fault mainly affects calls from company lines, and there are no problems with mobile data when browsing the internet or use apps.

In Telefónica they indicate that the breakdown affects part of Movistar’s corporate lines, but that mobiles with a residential contract and fiber optic connections work correctlyas well as the rest of the operator’s services.