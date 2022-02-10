A Colombian will play the final of the Club World Cup

A goal by Belgian Romelu Lukaku after half an hour, prompted by a defensive error by Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, led Chelsea to victory against the Asian champions (0-1) and to the Club World Cup final.

It will be the second attempt of the London team to become world champion, after the failed one ten years ago, when he was beaten by the Brazilian Corinthians.

It was a severe setback for the English entity. That loss was the only time a European champion failed to win the trophy in the last fourteen editions. Chelsea will seek the title against the Brazilian Palmeiras, in which the Colombian Eduard Atuesta plays, in the final on Saturday, which they reached with less solvency than expected against an inferior rival that did not give up until the end.

In fact, in the second half he put the goal of the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalaga in trouble, despite the fact that Leonardo Jardim’s team accused a lack of talent in the final meters to question their rival’s victory.

It was enough for Chelsea to take advantage of the errors of the Saudi team, in which the Colombian Gustavo Cuéllar played the 90 minutes.

The goal came like this: a center from the left by Kai Havertz to the penalty spot was poorly cleared by Yasir Al Shahrani, who left the ball at the feet of Romelu Lukaku, alone in front of the goalkeeper and who had no difficulty from the small area to bring it to the network.

Palmeiras had revenge

Palmeiras, two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, defeated the Egyptian Al-Ahly 2-0 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and advanced to the final of the Club World Cup that is played in the United Arab Emirates, and, incidentally, got even with the defeat suffered in the previous edition against the African champion.

Raphael Veiga and Dudú, who also exchanged assists, scored the goals for Palmeiras, a team that thus took revenge for the defeat a year ago against the same rival in the dispute for third place in the 2020 Club World Cup, but which was celebrated in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the “Verdao” of Sao Paulo, the Colombian Atuesta entered in the 86th minute.