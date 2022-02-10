Actor Bob Saget died of a brain injury

One month after the death of the actor and comedian Bob Sagethis family released a statement saying the death was due to a brain injury, according to Deadline.

“Authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, he didn’t think about it and went to sleep. There were no drugs or alcohol involved.”They mention in the statement.

They add that they felt it was appropriate to share the information with fans of the artist.

“As we continue to grieve together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought into this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter”they hold.

Saget was found dead on his back in bed in his room at a luxury hotel in Florida.

The actor became famous with his role as the endearing widowed father Danny Tanner on the comedy series “Full House” (“Three for Three”) and as the host of the funny home video show “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. He was 65 years old.

He was in Florida as part of the “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour”. After the warm reception from the audience at his presentations on Friday in Orlando and on Saturday in the tourist area of ​​​​Ponte Vedra Beach, the actor celebrated online.

“I came back to comedy like when I was 26 years old. Guess I’m just finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.