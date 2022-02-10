Actor Bob Saget died of head trauma, according to his family

American actor Bob Saget, popular for his role in the series “Full House,” died as a result of head trauma, his family has revealed.

Saget (Philadelphia, USA, 1956) died in a hotel in Orlando (USA) where he was found dead by the authorities on January 9.

“The authorities determined that Bob died of head trauma. They concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, did not think about it and went to sleep,” says the family statement reproduced by the media. local.

“There were no drugs or alcohol involved,” adds the note in which the family stresses that they have felt “overwhelmed” by the incredible displays of affection from the actor’s followers, “which have been a great comfort to us and to for which we are eternally grateful.”

“As we continue to grieve together, we ask everyone to remember the love and humor that Bob brought into this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know that you love them,” add statement.

After the first investigations into the event, the county sheriff’s office clarified that there were no signs that it was a violent death and no drugs were found at the scene.

Saget had performed the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (Jacksonville, USA) as part of his stand-up tour.

After that comedy show, the actor posted a message on Twitter with a photo of himself saying that he loved his show that night and thanking his audience.

With a long history dedicated to humor, Saget was very popular for his role as the widowed father Danny Tanner in the big television family of “Full House.”

In the cast of this famous comedy series, which aired 200 episodes, other performers also appeared, such as John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and the sisters Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen (they alternated playing the youngest daughter of the house).