Actress Luz Odilia Font dies

The actress, speaker and television host, Luz Odilia Font, died this afternoon, at the age of 92, of natural causes at the Hilos de Plata home in Guaynabo, where she lived her last years, according to her nephew, producer Skip Font.

“She was in very poor health, she had stopped eating and did not open her eyes,” he said.

The producer highlighted the human quality of the remembered actress.

“She had a full life, she was a great professional, a very active woman, she shared everything with her family. I had the pleasure of directing her in my film ‘Rémora’, starring Julye Padilla and Héctor Ortiz, which will premiere soon at Caribbean Cinemas”.

“It was her last job, her participation was filmed in 2019. She played the role of ‘Bianca’, a friend of the protagonist’s family. I learned a lot with her. It was an unforgettable experience to have directed it”, she expressed with emotion.

Luz Odilia Font remained active working at WIPR, until several years ago when her health began to deteriorate, after having battled her cancer condition.

Although he was born in San Sebastián on November 11, 1929, he kept living in San Juan. His career stood out in the theater and in soap operas, as well as in other television productions, such as the variety show “Super Show Goya”.

The wake of the veteran actress will be at the Buxeda funeral home, as reported, and later her family will offer details of her funeral.