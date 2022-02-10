Adele swept the Brit Awards and triumphantly returned to the stage after cancellations by Ómicron

The singer nominated three of the most important Brit Awards nominations (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

London singer-songwriter Adele She was one of the many artists who were affected not only financially, but also emotionally due to the rise in infections after the appearance of the Omicron variant; however, during the last edition of brit awards was awarded in three of the most important nominations.

The interpreter of Rolling in the deep was named Artist of the Year in one of the most important awards in the world of music in the uk. He also took home the award for Album of the year for his most recent record work titled 30and won the award for Song of the Year for easy on me.

“This album it was our whole tripnot just mine”, said the singer after receiving the award that positioned her latest album as the best of all of 2021, which was dedicated to his son Angelo and his former partner, the philanthropist Simon Koneck. “I’m very proud of myself for sticking with my ideas and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me because not a lot of people do stuff like that anymore,” she added.

The interpreter dedicated her album to her son and her ex-husband (Photo: Instagram/@adele)

In addition to this, when accepting her Artist of the Year trophy, Adele was grateful and praised the work of the nominated artists: “I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I am very proud of us”.

This latest installment of brit awards took place at the O2 Arena in London, which witnessed his great talent after her interpretation, accompanied by the piano, of the theme I Drink Wineseventh theme of 30which has over 11 million views on his self-titled channel Youtube.

It is worth mentioning that this award has been one of the few in which it has been presented despite the sanitary restrictions that were implemented around the world after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped a large number of concerts, movie premieres, to mention some activities in the entertainment industry.

The Londoner triumphed on her return to the stage (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

The 2020 show came weeks before Britain closed its borders to foreigners. The awards in May last year were held as a test for the return of major live events with an audience of 4,000 people, including the health personnel who received free tickets.

The presentation of this 2022 was in charge of the comedian Mo Gilliganwho launched a forceful criticism of the prime minister Boris Johnsonwhich has been involved in controversy because it was revealed that he held parties during confinement as a result of the health crisis.

“I know you like parties. Come down, man. I know you like a cheese board,” Gilligan said.

On the other hand, at the end of January, the interpreter of to be loved announced, between tears, the cancellation of their long-awaited shows in Las Vegas.

In January he canceled his presentations in Las Vegas (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

In November, Adele had announced that she would star in a regular show, known as a residency, in Las Vegas from January 21 to April 16, 2022. She would play each night to around 4,000 people.

“We tried absolutely everything we could to get it ready in time for you, but we were absolutely devastated by delivery delays”, he assured. “Half of my team contracted COVID-19 and it has been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give them what I have now. And I’m broken, broken. I’m sorry,” said the singer in a video uploaded to her official Twitter account. Instagram.

The permanent residences of Las Vegas are a type of concert, starring long-distance and renowned artistswhich for months attract tourists from the US and other countries to Las Vegas.

