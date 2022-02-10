Adidas breaks contract with Kurt Zouma for hitting his cat

AFP

sports equipment manufacturer Adidas announced on Wednesday that he broke the contract that bound him to the French international defender Kurt Zuma, accused of mistreating his catafter the broadcast of a video in which he hits him several times.

“We have closed our investigation and we can confirm that Kurt Zouma is no longer an athlete under contract with Adidas“, told AFP in an email the company based in Germany.

The brand already reported on Tuesday that it was going to study possible sanctions after the dissemination of a videothrough the tabloid The Sun, in which sand sees the French defender mistreating his cat and which has provoked great controversy both in England like in France.

his club, the West Hamannounced this Wednesday morning that imposed on the player “the highest possible fine”that is, 300 thousand euros (343 thousand dollars), although that did not prevent the entity from also being highly criticized for having authorized the footballer to play a game of the premier league the same Tuesday night (1-0 win against Watford).

“The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that the amount be intended for an organization for the protection of animal rights“, specified the club.

Entities Animal protectors They have announced that they will denounce the player and some have even claimed that he will not be called up again with the French team.

An Internet petition, in French and English, calling for legal action against the player has also had great success on the change.org platform, with 200,000 signatures on Wednesday.