After confiscating 94,000 bitcoins, the United States becomes one of the biggest whales

Key facts: In 2021, the US seized and sold 185,000 BTC in December 2021.

The 94,000 confiscated this year today exceeds USD 4,000 million.

With the announcement of the confiscation of 94,000 BTC on February 8, allegedly from the Bitfinex hack in 2016, the United States government re-entered the exclusive bitcoin super-whale club. Barely six weeks into 2022, the amount seized is equivalent to just over half of the 185,000 BTC seized in 2021.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, these 94,000 BTC were moved from different addresses in portions of between 10,000 BTC and 20,000 BTC and accumulated in a single address, on February 1st. A week later, on February 8, the United States Department of Justice announced the confiscation of BTC funds and the arrest of a pair of hackers, accused of laundering the funds stolen from Bitfinex in 2016.

With this seizure, the US government returns to super-whale status again, as the term whale is usually used for holders of more than 1,000 BTC.

In this regard, a study by Glassnode, commented by CriptoNoticas in February 2021, states that the holders of more than 1,000 BTC or whales are approximately 2,200 entities. Of these great holders, the super whales, with more than 5,000 BTC, do not exceed the figure of 220.

In the following chart from Glassnode, the US government is ranked third for the amount of BTC it controls. Grayscale and MicroStrategy, the first two organizations on the chart, are public companies. If private companies are considered, Block.one would join in second place with 140,000 withheld, equivalent to USD 6.2 billion.

Top public entities by the amount of BTC held. Source: Glassnode.

Few whales exceed 100 thousand BTC

If you consider the public and private companies that own bitcoin, along with the countries that have declared that they own BTC and bitcoin-based ETFs, there is a fairly short list of those that exceed 100 thousand BTC. There is barely one representative for each category: MicroStrategy (125,051 BTC), Block.one (140,000 BTC), Bulgaria (213,519 BTC), and the Grayscale ETF (643,572 BTC).

Total BTC held by these four organizations is 1,122,142 BTC, which denotes a great concentrationsince it is 73.4% of the total retained by the 61 organizations reflected in bitcointreasuries.org

In 2021, the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alone seized 8 times more bitcoin than in 2020, according to an IRS report, commented by CriptoNoticias in December 2021. The total seized from August 2019 to August 2020 was USD 137 million, while in fiscal year 2021, USD 1.2 billion in confiscated bitcoin was reached.