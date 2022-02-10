Airbags and their influence on the acrobatics of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

A training center in Italy that uses the airbags. (Photo: Getty Images)

In the world of Olympic-level snowboarding and freestyle skiing, there’s a harmless-sounding compound word that almost always evokes a gut reaction: a deep sigh, a shake of the head, and a resigned assent.

Airbags.

Nothing has revolutionized half pipe, hillside and big air racing as much as giant air bags. And nothing has so divided devotees of those events: Some see airbags as useful training tools, others as a wrong shortcut to success and others even consider it to amount to cheating.

“air bags have become something like performance-enhancing drugs in the field of freestyle skiing and snowboarding for the last two years,” said Charles Beckinsale, director of Stomping Grounds Projects, one of the world’s leading builders of slopes and half pipes.

The silent influence of airbags is likely to be seen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Their use in climb (which ensures a smooth landing until the maneuver is ready to be attempted on the much more dangerous landing surfaces ice and snow) has increased skill levels.

Young athletes from China and Japan train much more on artificial slopes with cushioned landings than in the snow. Other countries are adding airbags, many shaped to mimic the contour of a hillside, to align with training tool trends for their national programs.

The result: stunts are getting harder and more dangerous; more twists and turnsand more athletes are able to do them.

“Can practice over and over and over again until you have your stunt well rehearsedwithout the serious risk of a bad landing on a hard surface”, touts the BagJump brand, an Austria-based airbag pioneer company, on its website.

However, many snowboarders and freestyle skiers, especially veteran athletes, question whether the proliferation of airbags goes against the essence of their sports. They view stunt progression as a deliberate, almost monastic mission, using mastery of one maneuver to start the next, in a logical, semi-safe order. Managing danger and fear is part of the skill set.



“Now people can just jump in and maybe they can’t even do a good inverted 1080, but they can do a triple inverted 1620, because they were able to skip that step with no consequences”, said Mark McMorris, 28, who is one of the most important snowboarders of the past decade and competes in his third Olympic Games.

“It’s cheating a bit to get to the top”, he added.

However, those who train without airbags risk being left behind.

“Even our skiers who were initially like, ‘Hmm, airbags aren’t my thing,’ are now saying, ‘Okay, I need to do this,’” said US Olympic freestyle skiing coach Dave Euler.

From Hollywood to the hills

In the months leading up to the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, snow boarder Shaun White, the 2006 Olympic half-pipe champion, practiced in a private half-pipe with a foam pit at the end. considered a competitive advantage and White again won the gold medal.

But the gigantic airbags, which for a long time were the secret of stunt doubles in HollywoodThey were already reaching the snow. Demand grew when the Olympics added hillside events to events in 2014 and big air events in 2018.

Now all the major snowboarders and freestyle skiers have access to airbags year-round thanks to companies like BagJump and Progression Airbags, which is based in Canada.

Most make a difference between flat bags (huge, mattress-shaped bags with inflated pads to prevent athletes from sliding off one edge) and landing bags (tightened to the slopes, for a more authentic feel). to land on a snowy runway or the almost vertical wall of the half pipe).

Landing bags may have a length of 60 meters and almost 30 meters wide and athletes can land on their feet and keep going.

“It’s like a big wet slide. And sincerely has taken the progress of all skiing to the next levelEuler mentioned.

The “vert” (vertical) bags now used in the half pipe have helped leading athletes practice their triples (three corkscrew rotations) which are likely to be the must-do stunts for men aspiring to win a gold medal. this week at the Beijing Games.

Most countries with competitive Olympic snowboarding and freestyle skiing programs have at least one airbag for training. The United States has one in Park City, Utah, but it was damaged in a storm last year, so Americans have had to look for places to train in the off-season.

Japan has been one of the leaders in the use of airbags for more than a decade. A dozen or more parks in that nation use airbags of all sizes. Parents take their children, sometimes for days, and let them throw themselves into the air bags over and over again. It is an echo of the skateboarding culture in Japan during the winter season.

“I started snowboarding because I was already skateboarding with my friends,” said Lee Ponzio, an Australian who helps coach Japan’s Olympic snowboard team. “Just go out there and do it, and have nothing to do with the parents. It’s not about being a sport. But these guys in Japan, they grew up to compete.”

Y now they are winning medals. At the Olympic Games last summer in Tokyo, Japan dominated the skateboarding competition. In Beijing, he has a reasonable chance of sweeping the podium in the men’s half pipe.

China, which is also likely to win multiple medals, has similarly embraced airbags. Indoor ski resorts are flourishing in many cities, some with training centers packed with airbags. China intends for the Beijing Games to drive millions to winter sports.

“I’ve seen photos and videos of these places in Japan and China that are like big air bag cities” said American freestyle skier Nick Goepper, a two-time Olympic downhill medalist who will compete in Beijing.



China’s snowboard and freestyle ski teams have not competed much in international tournaments in the past two years due to the pandemic, and re-emerged this winter as powerhouses in various events.

“There are a lot of gymnastic-style athletes starting to snowboard,” Beckinsale said. “They are not necessarily great snowboarders, but they use airbags and they come out of nowhere with great awareness of how to handle the air and many acrobatics. That is the direction that this discipline is taking. And China is booming right now.”

gaining confidence

Attitudes towards airbags tend to reflect a generation gap. Like McMorris, Jamie Anderson, 31, a double gold medalist for the United States, prefers to methodically build her stunts in the snow.

“I don’t like to use airbags, so everything takes a little longer. But I hope to learn my stunts with a lot of strength and a good foundation, so that when I get them done, I can do them for a long time.”

The 27-year-old Goepper’s perspective falls somewhere between the old guard and the new generation. She said the airbags are a sales tactic for parents looking to get their children into camps and club teams. But nevertheless, there is a deep-seated nostalgia in learning stunts on improvised ramps with friends, without plans and without supervision.

“You just have to find a good balance between how dangerous it is experience that fear firsthand and try not to completely eradicate it“, he claimed.

He also pointed out that many top freestyle skiers and snowboarders get so comfortable landing on airbags that have difficulty transitioning to snow, with its landings on hard surfaces and real consequences. That’s what makes competitions like the Olympics so interesting, he said.

“No matter what kind of magical training tools start showing up, you have to be able to muster the confidence to do it when it’s snowing sideways, the winds are really strong and it’s your last chance or it’s the biggest event of the year or whatever,” Goepper said. “No amount of airbags and training facilities is going to prepare you for what it takes to be the best competitor of them all. not only the best for doing stunts”.

