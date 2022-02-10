Alarm for increases of up to 300% in ConEd rates in New York; politicians demand solutions, but there is no

In addition to facing rises in food and gasoline prices due to the historical inflation that the country faces Some New Yorkers are also getting the nasty surprise of receiving large electric bills.

Complaints have reached politicians. The State Senator Michael Gianaris (D), who represents queenssaid his office has been inundated with calls from constituents who say their Con Edison bills have skyrocketed, in some cases by as much as 300%, to over $700. That’s why he wants the Public Utilities Commission to investigate.

Alex Rivera, who lives in a three-bedroom apartment in Long Island City, told foxnews that his Con Edison bill was about $262 in December and then shot up to $746 in January. His neighbor DK Guo, a studio resident, reported that his amount went from about $53 in December to more than $104 in January.

a spokesman for Con Edison confirmed that the global rise in the cost of natural gas in electricity generation has impacted customer bills.

“Con Edison does not generate electricity nor can we manage the financial practices of private power generators or natural gas providers,” the statement said. “Con Edison is pursuing the ability to generate renewable energy in New York State for our customers, which would move away from our reliance on natural gas and this volatility.”

Senator Gianaris stated that he wants answers about the contracts that Con Edison has with its suppliers. “Is that the best we could do? Are there provisions in that contract that protect consumers from these types of spikes? he asked himself. “What is the Public Service Commission (PSC) doing about it? These are all questions that remain unanswered.”

In a statement, a PSC spokesman said it does not regulate commodity prices and that utilities do not set supply costs and do not profit from it. “In addition, utilities (including Con Edison) use a variety of purchasing methods and hedging, including short-term and long-term contracts, to obtain the best prices for customers and offset increases in the cost of supply,” said James Denn, a PSC spokesman. “This winter, the cost of natural gas increased as demand for the commodity increased, exports increased and severe weather hampered production in the Gulf area,” he justified.