Alex Fernández reveals the last piece of advice his grandfather Vicente gave him | Famous

“He always asked me to take care of the family, to always be aware of my children, in general of the family”, commented the son of ‘El Potrillo’ to ‘Ventaneando’.
True to his doctrine of putting family first, the ranchera music icon advised his grandson, who is also a singer, to try to balance his professional goals with his family life.
“(He told me) to focus on my artistic career, to set goals for myself, to propose everything, but not to let my career consume me to such an extent that I would neglect my family, because in the end it is what matters most. and you do not realize that you neglect them until a lot of time has passed and there is nothing you can do, “he recalled.
The imminent arrival of his daughter dispels the sadness
“This 2022 has me full of love,” the singer said on Instagram last month, next to a photo where he appears kissing his wife Alexia’s belly.
“We continue to fight. It’s difficult,” he said. “We still don’t get used to the idea, the truth is that it seems that it is still here.”
Sometimes, when the family is at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, the absence of the Fernández patriarch is felt: “I don’t know how to explain it, but sometimes, when we go to the ranch or have a family reunion, it’s super rare not to see my grandfather,” he stressed in an interview with the show.
However, he added that he feels comforted by the idea that his grandfather is no longer suffering, as he was in the last days of his life: “It’s difficult, but in the end, you think how he was, in the conditions that He was in the hospital and, the truth, is that he is much better than he was, there was no way. He was recovering and at the last minute his body began to deteriorate, he began to go down. There was no hope, ” pointed out.
The 28-year-old is promoting his new single, ‘Muchachita’, and knows that his grandfather will always live in his heart: “I know that now, more than ever, he will be with me, accompanying me everywhere,” he concluded.