Álex Saab: Fernando Villavicencio denounces that he is intimidating him – Investigative Unit

“Yesterday I received a letter from Álex Saab’s lawyer in an attempt to intimidate me. No mobster comes to intimidate me. Here the one who must answer before the justice of Ecuador and the United States is his client who set up the largest laundry on the continent. No mobster will come to threaten me“.

That is the response that Assemblyman Fernando Villavicencio has just sent to David Rivking, the new lawyer in the United States for Álex Saab, indicated figurehead of Nicolás Maduro.

The State Department offers a $10 million reward for Álvaro Pulido. Photo: Department of State

The message comes three weeks after Villavicencio officially handed over to the United States Department of Justice and the Colombian government the so-called ‘Ecuadorian dossier’.

In the document, Villavicencio collects the business with the Venezuelan regime carried out in his country by Álvaro Pulido, a Saab partner, using a similar scheme of fictitious contracts and exports that today have the Barranquillero behind barsad portas of the start of his trial for money laundering of more than 350 million pesos.

The assemblyman even collected information about the links of the candidate for the Senate for the Historical Pact Piedad Córdoba, with Saab.

But Villavicencio also reproduced data according to which Saab and his partner Pulido were allegedly involved in drug flights that left Venezuela with cocaine and arrived in Mexico to pick up the so-called CLAP boxes..

Yesterday I received a letter from the lawyer of #AlexSaab in an attempt to intimidate me. Here, the one who must answer before the justice of #Ecuador Y #USA It is your client who set up the largest laundry on the continent. No mobster will come to threaten me. pic.twitter.com/NnD6fiAy9N – Fernando Villavicencio Valencia (@VillaFernando_) February 8, 2022

EL TIEMPO established that the information to which Villavicencio refers is related to the first supply contracts for the famous Clap boxes that Saab sealed with the Venezuelan regime and that it dispatched from Mexico.

In that country there were a couple of companies its corporate framework, today under the scrutiny of several countries.

EL TIEMPO investigated with knowledgeable sources and established that Emmanuel Rubio (Álvaro Pulido’s son) was in charge of the business in Mexico. And in the expansion of the indictment in which he is mentioned, drug issues are not discussed.

Villavicencio has not provided further details. But then he revealed the alleged bullying he is receiving from Saab’s defense.



According to the Ecuadorian assemblyman, the lawyer Rivking sent him, 48 hours ago, a threatening letter.

David Rivking, Saab’s lawyer in the United States.

Rivking’s letter to Villavicencio makes no mention of the content of the ‘Ecuadorian dossier’ or the alleged ‘narco-flights’.

Saab’s lawyer gave Villavicencio a peremptory deadline to remove all the information from his networks (images, audios and photos) related to the hearing in which Saab appeared handcuffed and in prison uniform, after Cape Verde authorized his extradition to the United States.

“It has come to my attention that, in your capacity as a journalist, you have violated the rights of Mr. Álex Nain Saab Moran, by repeatedly creating and disseminating his images, including through his twitter account (https://twitter.com/VillaFernandostatus/145019349428327694?t=8pHN-WC20PYy 5VWR69D w&s=09); images that were created in violation of the laws of

the US, in its first hearing since October 18, 2021,” Kirving tells Villavicencio.

He adds: “You are undoubtedly aware that Justice O’Sullivan has prohibited all persons, including members of the press, from photographing, videotaping and broadcasting Mr. Saab’s initial hearing. hearing was held by teleconference on the Zoom platform, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you and all persons are subject to compliance with the court order“.

Piedad Córdoba admits that she met Álex Saab but is emphatic that she did not introduce him to Hugo Chávez or Nicolás Maduro.

And it reminds you that, on November 10, 2021, Judge Scola remitted to the Office of the Southern District of Florida of the United States, to around 30 people and social media accounts that violated said banfor the respective investigation to be carried out.

“I request that the use and distribution of any type of audio or video of the initial hearing on October 18, 2021 be immediately ceased.as well as the destruction of all copies, including electronic ones,” says the lawyer.

And this is where what Villavicencio considers an intimidation comes: “In case I do not receive an affirmative response of compliance with what is expressed in this letter until February 18, 2022, I will present all legal resources to protect the rights of my client in Ecuador, the United States and internationally; including being referred to the United States Criminal Contempt Bureau and/or the Department of Diplomatic Review.”

Apparently, Saab’s defense is proceeding in a similar vein against other people who released images of the hearing.

