Alliance traced the Santa Tecla in Las Delicias

With two headed goals from Bryan Tamacas and Henry Romero and a goal in a rehearsed play by Iván Mancíathe champion alliance defeated Santa Tecla 2-3 away at the close of day six of Clausura 2022 to add seven points and thus recover the ground it lost at the start of the national championship against a rival that it had in the Mexicans Jahir Barraza and Elio Castro Guadarrama to your scorers.

Santa Tecla made only one change in his starting “11” that he showed the previous Sunday in Santa Ana in the 2-0 loss against FAS when the national attacker, Roberto “el Torito” González did not leave the starting line-up and instead appeared the containment Anthony Roque as palpable proof that the Uruguayan coach wanted more mark on the albos in three quarters of the field.

For his part, Milton “Tigana” Meléndez kept nothing to himself and from the beginning sent both Jonathan Jiménez instead of Alexis Montes, Chicho Orellana for the Colombian Michel Mercado and Marvin Monterroza instead of Ezequiel Rivas, the latter to work Along with Óscar “el Huevo” Rodríguez and Óscar Cerén and Juan Carlos Portillo appeared on the wings to support coffee grower Franco Arizala.

The game began vibrantly, with a Santa Tecla who transformed himself playing in Las Delicias and harassing the people from the capital in their south midfield who had a hard time getting out to reach the goal of the Mexican Almeida.

The locals dominated the game in the first minutes of the game but the white defense was strong and orderly until a long stroke made by Anthony Roque from his midfield at seven minutes revealed the first lack of concentration in the capital defense when that filtered ball left badly stopped Iván Mancía who could not stop the Aztec Jahir Barraza who with a rush of speed left him on the road to easily beat goalkeeper Yimi Cuéllar who could do little or nothing with his attempt to bail out before the subtle touch of the player from Chihuahua who signed his fourth goal in the league to thus tie the leadership of goals to the eaglet Kevin Santamaría.

But the Periquense blow did not last long since a corner kick executed by Marvin Monterroza from the north-west sector found the accurate front of the defender Bryan Tamacas to tie the game after nine minutes when he connected the ball without a mark before the eyes of Almeida who did not come out to cut the center.

From then on it was a midfield duel where each squad sought to dominate that important area of ​​the playing field.

This is how the figure of Narciso Orellana appeared who at 26 ‘forgave Santa Tecla when his shot at point-blank range was brilliantly rejected by goalkeeper Almeida who drowned out the goal cry of the player of metapaneco origin from los albos when he recovered a ball in the local midfield and teamed up on the left with Juan Carlos Portillo who managed to assist the white “6” for his shot on goal.

Alianza insinuated itself with greater danger over Almeida’s goal and that is why at 36 ‘Henry Romero’s header against Monterroza’s center from the right wing slipped into the depths of the local goal for the 1-2 with justice for the biggest proposal of the champion.

Santa Tecla suffered with the balls in the air since his defense was unable to anticipate the white players every time they looked for their area.

But the momentum of the parakeets appeared again to reach four minutes from the final whistle of the first half the tying goal product of another header, this time from the Mexican central defender, Elio Castro Guadarrama, who beat the two white central defenders to deflect the free kick center executed by Roque from the right wing of the local attack to sign a vibrant 2-2 in the first half.

After the Aztec defender’s goal, Alianza lost the services of Jonathan Jiménez when at 42′ he gave his place to Alexis Montes from La Paz after complaining of a soreness in his right ankle.

MONTERROZA SHOW

The second half started without changes in both eleven who showed the same desire to win the game shown in the first half of the game.

Anthony Roque took at 52′ the second yellow card that judge Rodolfo Castillo Toruño showed in the match, all of them to the parakeet squad.

But the liveliness shown by the squad of the national champion emerges at 58 ‘when a foul on Juan Carlos Portillo near the eastern vertex of the greater area in the south goal ended with the goal of central defender Iván Mancía after Marvin Monterroza quickly took the ball to collect the fault taking advantage of the fact that the tecleños players demanded the sanction to judge Castillo Toruño and assist Mancía who anticipated the Mexican Castro Guadarrama to beat “Pituka” Almeida.

It was 2-3 in a tough match, with many somersaults and offensive football that pleased the large number of fans who came to the Tecleño sports complex with a Marvin Monterroza who came close to perfection with three assists on goal.

Coach Meléndez sought to secure the result by sending Michel Mercado, who added his 200th match in national football, Rodolfo Zelaya and also Ezequiel Rivas to the field with the idea of ​​not stopping looking for the goal.

The Charrúa Bartolotta responded with the entry of Roberto González and the reservist Adrián Flores looking for the equalizer again.

Isaac Portillo came to the field in place of the Colombian Arizala, whose performance was gray due to the mark he suffered on the field of play.

Goalkeeper Yimi Cuéllar saved the national champion again just at 90′ when he deflected a carom ball to a corner kick that had bounced off Adrian Flores’ body when Romero tried to clear an inconsequential ball into the white area.

Good triumph for Alianza that adds with suffering its second victory in the league against a rival that sold dearly its second consecutive fall in Clausura 2022.